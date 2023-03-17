 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 cranks up the mid-range smartphone power

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, its new mid-range mobile processor.

It’s claimed that the new chip enables “exceptional CPU and GPU performance” that supports “dynamic low-light photography and 4K HDR videography, AI-enhanced experiences and high-speed 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.”

That’s a pretty generic statement for any new chip, of course, so let’s get down to the numbers. The Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2’s Qualcomm Kryo CPU can hit peak speeds up to 2.91GHz, supplying a claimed 50 percent boost in processing power over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 found in the likes of the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

The Qualcomm Adreno GPU, meanwhile, provides a 2x boost in performance over the chip’s predecessor. In terms of graphical tricks, the new chip supports Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which efficiently renders only foreground elements at full resolution. Volumetric Rendering, meanwhile, will enable developers to render realistic fog and smoke on future mid-range devices.

The chip’s AI performance has also improved two-fold, and with 40 percent better performance per Watt than its predecessor.

All this, and Qualcomm’s new mid-range champ is 13% more power efficient.

Modern smartphone chips are key elements to the way their cameras perform. On the image processing front, an 18-bit Triple ISP allows for improved low light performance. With this on board, the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 can capture 30 images and merge the best parts into one shot. That’s how the Night mode magic is done on flagship phones, so it’s good to see it dripping down to more affordable phones.

Qualcomm’s new chip also supports up to 200MP photos, as well as staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

You get the same Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System as could be found in the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, enabling download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps.

As for when and where we’ll be seeing the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 in phones, Qualcomm claims Redmi and realme are on board, with the first commercial devices set to launch later this month.

You might like…

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Best Gaming Phones 2023: The top smartphones for gaming on the go

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.