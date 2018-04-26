Snapchat scam scares users by threatening to expose their nude pictures

Snapchat is warning users about a multitude of fake messages that are currently doing the rounds online.

One claims that users will lose their Snapchat Memories unless they forward the message to all of their friends. Another, more sinister, fake message claims that users’ nudes will be posted online by Snapchat’s Twitter account… unless they forward the message to all of their friends.

An example follows below − note the dodgy grammar:

They’re all designed to make it look like the fake messages came directly from Snapchat, when in reality they’re simply doctored screenshots.

The campaign is causing panic amongst Snapchat’s users, many of whom have reported the messages to the company’s Support account, asking if there’s any truth in them.

However, the company has confirmed that they’re fakes.

It is also responding to concerned users individually. Trusted Reviews has contacted Snapchat for further comment, and this piece will be updated when the company responds.

If you spot a suspicious-looking message that appears to have come from Snapchat, report it to the Snapchat Support account on Twitter.

