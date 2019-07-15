Snap up the superb Insta360 One X action camera for its lowest ever price

Our favourite 360-degree camera, the Insta360 One X, has just been given its biggest ever discount for Amazon Prime Day, making it a great buy for creating next-level holiday videos.

With its 15% discount, you can now pick up the One X for just £349. This is the first time we’ve seen its price drop below £400 on Amazon and it’s a big discount considering it was launched only recently in October 2018.

Insta360 One X – Price drop Insta360 One X The lowest ever price for this 360-degree camera. The One X lets you shoot spherical 5.7K video, then pull out regular 'flat' frames to create dramatic holiday videos with smooth transitions.

Why get a 360-degree camera for your holiday instead of a traditional action camera like a GoPro Hero 7 Black, or a premium compact camera? The big benefit of cameras like the One X is that they let you film everywhere at once in 5.7K, then choose which ‘flat’ frames you want to include in your regular video, with smooth transitions added automatically between each shot. This means you don’t have to worry about framing moments while you’re enjoying them.

The main advantage of Insta360’s cameras, compared to similar ones like the Vuze XR, are its excellent companion apps. These slick and intuitive editing companions make it easy to pull a regular video from your 360-degree video in a few minutes, while also adding things like music and filters.

With modes like bullet time (where you can swing it around your head for The Matrix-style effects, using an optional accessory) and brilliant image stabilisation, the One X is a great alternative to older GoPro Fusion and a fine option if you’ve want something more dynamic than a static action cam video.

In our review of the Insta360 One X we said: “Insta360’s FlowState recreates the effect of using a 3-axis gimbal, without the gimbal. So no matter how rocky your road, the One X’s footage comes out of the camera beautifully smooth and steady.”

And our review concluded: “While not as tough as most action cameras (at least without spending extra on a waterproof housing), the One X’s excellent 360-degree modes and features and its rich in-app editing make it a great choice for those looking for new ways to capture their outdoor adventures.”

The One X also isn’t the only Insta360 camera getting a Prime Day price drop. Its latest camera, the Insta360 Evo, has been given a 20% discount, which means you can pick it up for £335.99 during Prime Day.

Insta360 EVO – Price Drop Insta360 EVO A big 20% discount on this hybrid 360-degree camera, which came out in April 2019 and lets you shoot both 360-degree video and 180-degree 3D video for VR headsets. It has an excellent companion app and fantastic image stabilisation too.

We’re big fans of the Evo too, which is a hybrid 360-degree camera – this means that, along with you letting you create regular ‘flat’ videos from 360-degree footage, it can shoot 180 3D video for VR headsets.

In our review of the Insta360 Evo we said: “If you want the best small, hybrid 360 and VR 180 camera on the market, then this is it. It does a fine job of capturing good-looking footage and photos, comes with excellent image stabilisation, and its mobile app is both easy to use and packed with features.”

