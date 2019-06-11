Looking for a beginner-friendly DSLR to kickstart your summer photography hobby? The Canon 200D has long been one of the best and now it’s dropped to its lowest price price on Amazon.

Part of the reason why the 200D’s price tag has dropped sharper than John Stones’ transfer value (28% from its original RRP) is the recent arrival of the Canon 250D. But as our in-depth Canon 200D vs Canon 250D feature shows, there’s actually very little difference between the two cameras and the 200D is likely the better buy if you don’t need 4K video.

This deal includes the EF-S 18-55 mm f/4-5.6 IS kit lens, a very solid lens for day-to-day shooting, and this adds only £60 to the price compared to buying the camera body-only.

A big part of the 200D’s appeal is its size – it’s very small for a DSLR, particularly one with a vari-angle screen, which makes it great for passing around the family for holiday snaps. Its 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor is the same as the one you’ll find in the more expensive EOS 800D and EOS 77D and performs well in most situations, including low light.

The 200D also has a handy Guided User Interface to help walk you through the photographic basics and can shoot at a decent 5fps in continuous shooting, quick enough to help you snag some shots of the family dog darting around the garden.

In our review of the Canon 200D we said: “There’s a lot to like about the Canon EOS 200D – it’s reliable, well constructed, has good battery life and most importantly delivers excellent images straight out of the camera.”

And in our comparison between the Canon 200D and 250D we said: “If your budget is tight, you’ll still be well-served by using the older model, particularly if you’re predominantly a stills shooter. Image quality from both is pretty similar, as is focusing through the viewfinder.”

