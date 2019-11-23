Where to watch Smith vs Ryder tonight − on TV and online

How to watch and stream Smith vs Ryder − An all-English Super Middleweight world title fight

Callum Smith heads into the second defence of his WBA World Super Middleweight Title in his hometown of Liverpool, against fellow Englishman, John Ryder. He’s a heavy favourite but the fight could still be a great watch for fans. Here’s how you can watch Smith vs Ryder on any device tonight.

Callum Smith remains unbeaten and has turned himself into one of Britain’s most formidable world champions. He’s almost outlandishly large and powerful for a super middleweight and looked as much when he won his world title last year, in the final of the World Boxing Super Series. He took the title from British boxing royalty in ‘Saint’ George Groves.

Conversely John Ryder has lost four times in his professional career. Since taking those knock-backs though, he’s admirably re-built his career and has earned his shot at Smith’s world title. He will still need an impressive game-plan and a slice of luck to take the belt home.

There’s a fantastic undercard too, featuring hard-hitting former Olympian, Anthony Fowler. Read on to find out how to tune in to the whole card…

Smith vs Ryder time and TV channel

Viewers can tune into Sky Sports Action from 7pm GMT. The card is also available on Sky Sports Main Event at 8:30pm GMT.

Check out the best Sky Sports Black Friday deals

How to live stream Smith vs Ryder− even if you aren’t in the UK

For those wanting to watch online, or on-the-go, you’ll be able to stream the undercard and main event on Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer you’ll be able to access the fight via Now TV, with a Sky Sports pass.

Viewers based in the US can stream the fight on DAZN.

If you aren’t sure if you can access DAZN, Sky Go or Now TV where you are, the best way to get around your issues might be with a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Smith vs Ryder preview

Callum Smith has shown amazing quality in overcoming Nieky Holzken, George Groves and Hassan N’Dam in his last three bouts, stopping Groves and N’Dam.

On the night, he will tower over Ryder. The Islington man stands 5’9″ tall to the Liverpudlian world champ’s 6’3″. His reach advantage will be sizeable and, if he can keep the fight at distance, Smith should be able to win without suffering too much under Ryder’s assaults.

Ryder will have to make effective use of head movement and footwork to get inside. He’ll want to work in close against Smith, but ‘Mundo’ has shown his strength consistently, so working in close, effectively, is a big ask.

Ultimately, it’s hard to predict anything other than a Callum Smith win. He won’t mind whether it’s by stoppage, or via the judges’ decision, but a stoppage wouldn’t come as a surprise.

When it comes to the undercard, an undoubted highlight is Anthony Fowler’s clash with Harry Scarff for the WBA International Super Welterweight Title.

Scarff recently pulled an upset to prise the English title away from Jack Flatley in Bolton. This is a huge step up though and Scarff has only bagged one stoppage in eight outings, which brings his ability to hurt Fowler into question. It will be an interesting match up between two hungry fighters.

Even better, Craig Glover’s bout with Chris Billiam-Smith, for the Commonwealth Cruiserweight Title, pits two fantastically promising talents against each other. Glover has the backing of Tony Bellew, while Billiam-Smith has a long time association with Bellew’s former nemesis, David Haye.

Both men have eight stoppages on record, Glover has two losses to Billiam-Smith’s one, but the two seem very, very evenly matched on paper. This fight could be a fan favourite on the night and, in many ways, looks more compelling than the headline contest.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…