Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Animal Crossing’s Isabelle joins the roster

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the next entry in the beloved fighting series, and it’s coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2018. Receiving a huge spotlight at E3 2018, it’s clear the Japanese company has plenty riding on how fans take to the truly massive crossover.

Ultimate is set to surpass past entries with over 10,000 changes and an overwhelming amount of content to come. Whether it’s new stages, characters, music or modes; Super Smash Bros Ultimate has it all.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Super Smash Bros Ultimate including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and our hands-on preview.

Smash Bros Ultimate release date – When is it coming out?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.

This means it will be available alongside the company’s online subscription service, which makes perfect sense in driving players to sign up.

Smash Bros Ultimate Gameplay Preview

Smash Bros Ultimate is the most complete collection the series has ever seen. Every single fighter to ever grace the franchise all brought together in one game, plus some debutants to boot. Add to that an incredible number of stages, assist characters, items and everything we’ve ever loved about this franchise, Nintendo is going all out to make the Nintendo Switch entry definitive. The E3 2018 demo is beautiful and bombastic, but it does raise the question of where on earth the series goes in the future.

Jumping into some four-player smash, it’s as chaotic as you’ve always remembered it. Of course, Ridley is my first port of call, and the iconic villain is fun to control but doesn’t have the fluidity of others on the roster. Ridley will be one for experts, as moves are slow but certainly pack a punch. It feels like Ridley will belong in the Ganondorf camp where, when used correctly, will be absolutely devastating.

Speaking of, once again Ganandorf feels massively overpowered. Let him charge up an attack and you’ll be flying off the screen in seconds. We can see both newcomers and veterans alike taking advantage of the villain.

My new favorite character is almost certainly Inkling, despite the match in which I played as her being my worst performance. She’s quick, agile and her moves are most certainly going to drive other players insane. She can freeze players in ink using the Splat Roller, which gives players an opportunity to land a barrage of attacks while planted. She’s not a high damage-dealer, but the speed makes up for it.

Ryu and Snake were next up and both were excellent fun. Ryu, in particular, is amazing to control with all his moves being exactly where you’d want them to be. Shoryuken on the up special, Hadouken as the basic special and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku as the toward special. He controls more precise than I could have ever hope for.

But of course, amongst all this precision, is the utter chaos of a Smash Bros game. At times you’ll completely lose your character’s position on-screen, and often barely know what is going on amongst the madness, especially when assisting characters and screen-filling items are added to the mix, but that’s all part of what makes Smash so special, and it’s almost perfected in Ultimate.

One potential criticism which can be levied at Ultimate at this point is it doesn’t really do anything new, rather it does literally everything the franchise has ever done in one package. It’s naturally the best-looking Smash there’s ever been, but it’s also going to feel very familiar at the same time. Being a compendium or almost ‘greatest hits’, it has an almost unintentional feeling of being a phenomenal endpoint for the series.

It’s hard to imagine a game such as this getting a sequel because it’s so definitive. It’s so complete and utterly chock-full of everything a Smash fan could ever want.

First Impressions

This is the most refined, definitive and biggest Smash Bros. game there has ever been. To bring together pretty much everything the series has ever seen in one package is a bonkers but brilliant idea.

The only question is how on earth Nintendo plans on topping this if they ever do so.

Smash Bros Ultimate Trailer – How does it look?

Smash Bros Ultimate Roster – who is confirmed?

Ultimate has a staggering amount of familiar faces alongside a few new ones joining the crossover’s fray.

Everyone is back. Everyone. To help you remember your favourites, we’ve listed every single one of them below –

Bayonetta

Bowser

Bowser Jr.

Captain Falcon

Charizard

Cloud

Corrin

Chrom

Dark Pit

Dark Samus

Diddy Kong

Donkey Kong

Dr. Mario

Duck Hunt

Falco

Fox

Ganondorf

Greninja

The Ice Climbers

Ike

Isabelle

Ivysaur

Jigglypuff

King Dedede

Kirby

Link

Little Mac

Lucario

Lucas

Lucina

Luigi

Mario

Marth

Mega Man

Meta Knight

Mewtwo

Mii Brawler

Mii Gunner

Mii Fighter

Mr. Game & Watch

Ness

Captain Olimar

Pac-Man

Palutena

Peach

Pichu

Pikachu

Pit

Pokémon Trainer

R.O.B. the robot

Robin

Rosalina

Roy

Ryu

Samus

Sheik

Shulk

Simon Belmont

Snake

Sonic

Squirtle

Toon Link

Villager

Wario

Wii Fit Trainer

Wolf

Yoshi

Young Link

Zelda

Zero Suit Samus

Daisy

Ridley

Richter

Inklings

Smash Bros Ultimate Stages – How many are there?



Ultimate is confirmed to have over 100 stages, almost doubling the amount found in Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS. It’s an absurd number, and we’ve compiled the list in its entirety below:

Battlefield

Final Destination

New Donk City

The Great Plateau

Moray Towers

Princess Peach’s Castle

Mushroom Kingdom 2

Mushroom Kingdom

Delfino Plaza

Mario Circuit

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario Galaxy

Mushroom Kingdom U

Mario Circuit

Super Mario Maker

Yoshi’s Island

Yoshi’s Story

Kongo Falls

Jungle Japes

75m

Hyrule Castle

Great Bay

Temple

Gerudo Valley

Spirit Train

Skyloft

Brinstar

Frigate Orpheon

Norfair

Green Greens

Halberd

The Great Cave Offensive

Corneria

Venom

Lylat Cruise

Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium 2

Unova Pokemon League

Prism Tower

Kalos Pokemon League

Port Town Aero Drive

Onett

Spear Pillar

Fourside

New Pork City

Magicant

Castle Siege

Coliseum

Summit

Flat Zone Stage

Skyworld

Reset Bomb Forest

Palutena’s Temple

Distant Planet

Garden of Hope

Smashville

Tortimer Island

Town and City

Wii Fit Studios

Gaur Plain

Duck Hunt

Shadow Moses Island

Green Hill Zone

Wily Castle

Pac-Land

Midgar

Umbra Clock Tower

Pictochat

Balloon Fight

Living Room

Find Mii

Wrecking Crew

Pilotwings

