Super Smash Bros Ultimate: Animal Crossing’s Isabelle joins the roster

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the next entry in the beloved fighting series, and it’s coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2018. Receiving a huge spotlight at E3 2018, it’s clear the Japanese company has plenty riding on how fans take to the truly massive crossover.
Ultimate is set to surpass past entries with over 10,000 changes and an overwhelming amount of content to come. Whether it’s new stages, characters, music or modes; Super Smash Bros Ultimate has it all.
Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Super Smash Bros Ultimate including all the latest news, release date, gameplay, trailers and our hands-on preview.
Smash Bros Ultimate release date – When is it coming out?
Super Smash Bros Ultimate is launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018.
This means it will be available alongside the company’s online subscription service, which makes perfect sense in driving players to sign up.
Smash Bros Ultimate Gameplay Preview
Smash Bros Ultimate is the most complete collection the series has ever seen. Every single fighter to ever grace the franchise all brought together in one game, plus some debutants to boot. Add to that an incredible number of stages, assist characters, items and everything we’ve ever loved about this franchise, Nintendo is going all out to make the Nintendo Switch entry definitive. The E3 2018 demo is beautiful and bombastic, but it does raise the question of where on earth the series goes in the future.
Jumping into some four-player smash, it’s as chaotic as you’ve always remembered it. Of course, Ridley is my first port of call, and the iconic villain is fun to control but doesn’t have the fluidity of others on the roster. Ridley will be one for experts, as moves are slow but certainly pack a punch. It feels like Ridley will belong in the Ganondorf camp where, when used correctly, will be absolutely devastating.
Speaking of, once again Ganandorf feels massively overpowered. Let him charge up an attack and you’ll be flying off the screen in seconds. We can see both newcomers and veterans alike taking advantage of the villain.
My new favorite character is almost certainly Inkling, despite the match in which I played as her being my worst performance. She’s quick, agile and her moves are most certainly going to drive other players insane. She can freeze players in ink using the Splat Roller, which gives players an opportunity to land a barrage of attacks while planted. She’s not a high damage-dealer, but the speed makes up for it.
Ryu and Snake were next up and both were excellent fun. Ryu, in particular, is amazing to control with all his moves being exactly where you’d want them to be. Shoryuken on the up special, Hadouken as the basic special and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku as the toward special. He controls more precise than I could have ever hope for.
But of course, amongst all this precision, is the utter chaos of a Smash Bros game. At times you’ll completely lose your character’s position on-screen, and often barely know what is going on amongst the madness, especially when assisting characters and screen-filling items are added to the mix, but that’s all part of what makes Smash so special, and it’s almost perfected in Ultimate.
One potential criticism which can be levied at Ultimate at this point is it doesn’t really do anything new, rather it does literally everything the franchise has ever done in one package. It’s naturally the best-looking Smash there’s ever been, but it’s also going to feel very familiar at the same time. Being a compendium or almost ‘greatest hits’, it has an almost unintentional feeling of being a phenomenal endpoint for the series.
It’s hard to imagine a game such as this getting a sequel because it’s so definitive. It’s so complete and utterly chock-full of everything a Smash fan could ever want.
First Impressions
This is the most refined, definitive and biggest Smash Bros. game there has ever been. To bring together pretty much everything the series has ever seen in one package is a bonkers but brilliant idea.
The only question is how on earth Nintendo plans on topping this if they ever do so.
Smash Bros Ultimate Trailer – How does it look?
Smash Bros Ultimate Roster – who is confirmed?
Ultimate has a staggering amount of familiar faces alongside a few new ones joining the crossover’s fray.
Everyone is back. Everyone. To help you remember your favourites, we’ve listed every single one of them below –
- Bayonetta
- Bowser
- Bowser Jr.
- Captain Falcon
- Charizard
- Cloud
- Corrin
- Chrom
- Dark Pit
- Dark Samus
- Diddy Kong
- Donkey Kong
- Dr. Mario
- Duck Hunt
- Falco
- Fox
- Ganondorf
- Greninja
- The Ice Climbers
- Ike
- Isabelle
- Ivysaur
- Jigglypuff
- King Dedede
- Kirby
- Link
- Little Mac
- Lucario
- Lucas
- Lucina
- Luigi
- Mario
- Marth
- Mega Man
- Meta Knight
- Mewtwo
- Mii Brawler
- Mii Gunner
- Mii Fighter
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Ness
- Captain Olimar
- Pac-Man
- Palutena
- Peach
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Pit
- Pokémon Trainer
- R.O.B. the robot
- Robin
- Rosalina
- Roy
- Ryu
- Samus
- Sheik
- Shulk
- Simon Belmont
- Snake
- Sonic
- Squirtle
- Toon Link
- Villager
- Wario
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Wolf
- Yoshi
- Young Link
- Zelda
- Zero Suit Samus
- Daisy
- Ridley
- Richter
- Inklings
Smash Bros Ultimate Stages – How many are there?
Ultimate is confirmed to have over 100 stages, almost doubling the amount found in Super Smash Bros for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS. It’s an absurd number, and we’ve compiled the list in its entirety below:
- Battlefield
- Final Destination
- New Donk City
- The Great Plateau
- Moray Towers
- Princess Peach’s Castle
- Mushroom Kingdom 2
- Mushroom Kingdom
- Delfino Plaza
- Mario Circuit
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Mario Galaxy
- Mushroom Kingdom U
- Mario Circuit
- Super Mario Maker
- Yoshi’s Island
- Yoshi’s Story
- Kongo Falls
- Jungle Japes
- 75m
- Hyrule Castle
- Great Bay
- Temple
- Gerudo Valley
- Spirit Train
- Skyloft
- Brinstar
- Frigate Orpheon
- Norfair
- Green Greens
- Halberd
- The Great Cave Offensive
- Corneria
- Venom
- Lylat Cruise
- Pokemon Stadium
- Pokemon Stadium 2
- Unova Pokemon League
- Prism Tower
- Kalos Pokemon League
- Port Town Aero Drive
- Onett
- Spear Pillar
- Fourside
- New Pork City
- Magicant
- Castle Siege
- Coliseum
- Summit
- Flat Zone Stage
- Skyworld
- Reset Bomb Forest
- Palutena’s Temple
- Distant Planet
- Garden of Hope
- Smashville
- Tortimer Island
- Town and City
- Wii Fit Studios
- Gaur Plain
- Duck Hunt
- Shadow Moses Island
- Green Hill Zone
- Wily Castle
- Pac-Land
- Midgar
- Umbra Clock Tower
- Pictochat
- Balloon Fight
- Living Room
- Find Mii
- Wrecking Crew
- Pilotwings
Are you looking forward to Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.