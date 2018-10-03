Smartwatch of the Year 2018: Apple Watch Series 4 crowned Trusted Reviews Awards winner

Apple’s latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 4, has picked up the Smartwatch of the Year accolade at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018.

Announced alongside the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, the Apple Watch 4 was the highlight of Apple’s September keynote.

It signalled the first time Apple has radically overhauled its wearable device, fitting it with a lovely new design and altered sizes. It also boasts a drastically larger display and much thinner bezel. This means the actual watch isn’t much larger than before.

What really sets the Apple Watch 4 apart from the competition though is the selection of health and fitness features. New for the Series 4 is fall detection and its the first device you can buy over-the-counter that’s fitted with an ECG sensor for monitoring heart rhythms. Apple has also improved the sensors inside, giving you more accurate stats.

As is customary with the Apple Watch line, there are plenty of colour and strap options available. You can pick between aluminium or steel for the body; with straps ranging from sporty silicone options to smarter leather varieties.

The Apple Watch 4 is a truly stunning watch, so we’re delighted to award Apple with the Smartwatch of the Year 2018 at the Trusted Reviews Awards.

