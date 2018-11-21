Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: Whether you’re holding out until Black Friday for a new smartwatch, or are ready to run right now, you’ve come to the right place.
There have never been more high-quality smartwatch options than there are right now, whether you’re wowed by the punchy screen of the Apple Watch 4, the fashion-friendly stylings of the Fossil Q, or the fitness focus of a Fitbit.
All of which means that this coming Black Friday 2018 should be your best prospect for picking up a great smartwatch at a low price.
We’ve already seen some stellar Black Friday discounts from retailers like Amazon, Argos and John Lewis on the likes of the Huawei Watch 2, Samsung Gear S3, Samsung Gear Sport and more. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on the Apple Watch Series 3, as you can get one for just £199 from Very.
We’ve broken down the below deals into different operating systems.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Smartwatch Deals – Overall
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 32mm
You can bag the Apple Watch Series 3 for a ridiculously good price if you use Buy Now, Pay Later to take another £50 off. Use code N77PP at checkout.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
With the best battery life of any touch screen smartwatch right now, the Fitbit Versa is an excellent purchase at this reduced price.
Samsung Gear Sport with free JBL headphones
Not only are you saving £70 off the price of the Gear Sport, but buy it directly through Samsung and you'll pick up a free pair of JBL wireless headphones too.
Wear OS (Huawei, LG, etc.)
Previously known as Android Wear, Google’s OS for smartwatches is a dream come true for customising your watch’s interface. It is currently the most widely adopted smartwatch OS on the market and as such, it has a huge amount of support from third-party developers.
Best Wear OS Smartwatch Deals
Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch Q Explorist
The Explorist might not be the most feature packed smartwatch on the market but it is one of the most stylish. Smartwatches of this design tend to go for a far higher price.
Huawei Watch 2 - Black
A big saving on Huawei's Wear OS flagship smartwatch.
Unlike Apple’s Watch OS, watch faces can be customised relentlessly with Wear OS, giving you access to more information at a glance and saving you from having to scroll through various pages.
Wear OS also supports the use of Google Assistant which is still one of the best AI’s on the market due to its gigantic resource of information. It goes without saying that watches utilising Wear OS tend to be much cheaper than the Apple Watch, but there are still deals to be had on the latter if you’re set on buying one.
Watch OS (Apple Watch)
The OS powering all of Apple’s smartwatches is an ode to luxury. The system adheres to a minimalist design, leaving all clutter behind and giving the watch a clean and clear look that is undeniably fashionable.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
Don't expect massive discounts on this new model just yet, but going with John Lewis does get you an extended 2-year warranty over anywhere else.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
For £30 more you can also opt for the larger 44mm model with the same 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
If you want always-on connectivity, then you'll want the Cellular model. There aren't any real discounts on this new model, but go with John Lewis for the extra warranty.
Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
There's also the new 44mm option for those with larger wrists (or just wanting a bigger display).
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS + LTE
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black
A massive saving on this 38mm model with an aluminium casing. This also includes a 2-year warranty.
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Grey
Now that the Series 4 is here, you can pick up the larger 42mm for a massive discount, too. You also get John Lewis' excellent 2-year warranty.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)
A ridiculous Black Friday deal for the Apple Watch Series 3. You have to use Buy Now, Payer Later by entering code N77PP at checkout. This defers payment by 12 months, but provided you pay it all of then, you won't pay any interest, netting you a bargain Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 42mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)
Like the above deal, but on the 42mm model. Again, make sure you opt for the Buy Now, Pay Later option to get this bargain price.
Best Apple Watch Series 1 Deals
Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Silver Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Fog
Coming in at a newly reduced rate, the Apple Watch 3 is cheaper than it's ever been. Buying through John Lewis will also get you a two-year warranty out of the gate.
Apple has made a huge push to market its watch as the go-to fitness accessory, and it shows. The Apple Watch’s Activity Rings keep fitness tracking simple while still providing you with all the details you want at the flick of a wrist.
Taking a step back from the OS, it’s hard to deny that the Apple Watch is pretty damn stylish. Sure, it might look like a miniature version of the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but its bold nature only adds to its desirability. For the Apple Watch Series 4, you can expect to fork out a hefty sum but the Series 1 model can now be obtained for a fraction of the price.
Other (Fitbit, Tizen, smartwatch hybrids, etc.)
This is where we’ve collated the best deals on smartwatches that don’t run Wear OS or Watch OS, the renegades that have made a name for themselves through other means. Fitbits fall into this category as they use their own in-house operating system. Similarly, you’ll also find hybrid watches here that incorporate some smartwatch features but retain the design of a traditional analogue watch – handy for any technophobes out there.
Best Smartwatch Deals – Other
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
With the best battery life of any touch screen smartwatch right now, the Fitbit Versa is an excellent purchase at this reduced price.
Nokia Steel HR Activity Tracking Watch, 36mm, Black / White
A great smartwatch for someone who isn't ready to completely just over to the dark side - blending smart features with the design of a traditional watch.
Fossil Q Grant Men's Smartwatch – Black Leather
As close to a traditional watch that a smartwatch could ever be, and now with nearly half price off. A ridiculous saving by any standard.
Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey
The Fitbit Ionic remains an interesting choice for those who demand GPS-assisted fitness tracking from their smartwatch. John Lewis is offering the Ionic with a 2 year guarantee and a 3 month Deezer+ membership.
