Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: Huge savings on Wear OS and Samsung watches

Thomas Deehan

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: Whether you’re holding out until Black Friday for a new smartwatch, or are ready to run right now, you’ve come to the right place.

There have never been more high-quality smartwatch options than there are right now, whether you’re wowed by the punchy screen of the Apple Watch 4, the fashion-friendly stylings of the Fossil Q, or the fitness focus of a Fitbit.

All of which means that this coming Black Friday 2018 should be your best prospect for picking up a great smartwatch at a low price.

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

We’ve already seen some stellar Black Friday discounts from retailers like Amazon, Argos and John Lewis on the likes of the Huawei Watch 2, Samsung Gear S3, Samsung Gear Sport and more. One of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on the Apple Watch Series 3, as you can get one for just £199 from Very.

We’ve broken down the below deals into different operating systems.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Smartwatch Deals – Overall

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 32mm

You can bag the Apple Watch Series 3 for a ridiculously good price if you use Buy Now, Pay Later to take another £50 off. Use code N77PP at checkout.

Very

|

Buy Now, Pay Later

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Buy Now, Pay Later

|

Very

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

With the best battery life of any touch screen smartwatch right now, the Fitbit Versa is an excellent purchase at this reduced price.

Amazon

|

Now £175.99

View Deal

Now £175.99

|

Amazon

Samsung Gear Sport with free JBL headphones

Not only are you saving £70 off the price of the Gear Sport, but buy it directly through Samsung and you'll pick up a free pair of JBL wireless headphones too.

Samsung Store

|

Save £70

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £70

|

Samsung Store

Wear OS (Huawei, LG, etc.)

Previously known as Android Wear, Google’s OS for smartwatches is a dream come true for customising your watch’s interface. It is currently the most widely adopted smartwatch OS on the market and as such, it has a huge amount of support from third-party developers.

Best Wear OS Smartwatch Deals

Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch Q Explorist

The Explorist might not be the most feature packed smartwatch on the market but it is one of the most stylish. Smartwatches of this design tend to go for a far higher price.

Amazon

|

Save £90

|

Now £169.00

View Deal

Now £169.00

|

Save £90

|

Amazon

Huawei Watch 2 - Black

A big saving on Huawei's Wear OS flagship smartwatch.

Argos

|

Save £130

|

Now £149.99

View Deal

Now £149.99

|

Save £130

|

Argos

Unlike Apple’s Watch OS, watch faces can be customised relentlessly with Wear OS, giving you access to more information at a glance and saving you from having to scroll through various pages.

Wear OS also supports the use of Google Assistant which is still one of the best AI’s on the market due to its gigantic resource of information. It goes without saying that watches utilising Wear OS tend to be much cheaper than the Apple Watch, but there are still deals to be had on the latter if you’re set on buying one.

Watch OS (Apple Watch)

The OS powering all of Apple’s smartwatches is an ode to luxury. The system adheres to a minimalist design, leaving all clutter behind and giving the watch a clean and clear look that is undeniably fashionable.

Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

Don't expect massive discounts on this new model just yet, but going with John Lewis does get you an extended 2-year warranty over anywhere else.

John Lewis

|

Now £399.00

View Deal

Now £399.00

|

John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

For £30 more you can also opt for the larger 44mm model with the same 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Now £429.00

View Deal

Now £429.00

|

John Lewis

Best Apple Watch Series 4 Deals – GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 40mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

If you want always-on connectivity, then you'll want the Cellular model. There aren't any real discounts on this new model, but go with John Lewis for the extra warranty.

John Lewis

|

Now £499.00

View Deal

Now £499.00

|

John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 4, GPS and Cellular, 44mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

There's also the new 44mm option for those with larger wrists (or just wanting a bigger display).

John Lewis

|

Now £529.00

View Deal

Now £529.00

|

John Lewis

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS + LTE

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black

A massive saving on this 38mm model with an aluminium casing. This also includes a 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £200

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

Save £200

|

John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Grey

Now that the Series 4 is here, you can pick up the larger 42mm for a massive discount, too. You also get John Lewis' excellent 2-year warranty.

John Lewis

|

Save £160

|

Now £379

View Deal

Now £379

|

Save £160

|

John Lewis

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals – GPS

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)

A ridiculous Black Friday deal for the Apple Watch Series 3. You have to use Buy Now, Payer Later by entering code N77PP at checkout. This defers payment by 12 months, but provided you pay it all of then, you won't pay any interest, netting you a bargain Apple Watch.

Very

|

Save £79

|

Now £199

View Deal

Now £199

|

Save £79

|

Very

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 42mm – Space Grey (using Buy Now, Pay Later)

Like the above deal, but on the 42mm model. Again, make sure you opt for the Buy Now, Pay Later option to get this bargain price.

Very

|

Save £79

|

Now £229

View Deal

Now £229

|

Save £79

|

Very

Best Apple Watch Series 1 Deals

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Silver Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Fog

Coming in at a newly reduced rate, the Apple Watch 3 is cheaper than it's ever been. Buying through John Lewis will also get you a two-year warranty out of the gate.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £279

View Deal

Now £279

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

Apple has made a huge push to market its watch as the go-to fitness accessory, and it shows. The Apple Watch’s Activity Rings keep fitness tracking simple while still providing you with all the details you want at the flick of a wrist.

Taking a step back from the OS, it’s hard to deny that the Apple Watch is pretty damn stylish. Sure, it might look like a miniature version of the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but its bold nature only adds to its desirability. For the Apple Watch Series 4, you can expect to fork out a hefty sum but the Series 1 model can now be obtained for a fraction of the price.

Other (Fitbit, Tizen, smartwatch hybrids, etc.)

This is where we’ve collated the best deals on smartwatches that don’t run Wear OS or Watch OS, the renegades that have made a name for themselves through other means. Fitbits fall into this category as they use their own in-house operating system. Similarly, you’ll also find hybrid watches here that incorporate some smartwatch features but retain the design of a traditional analogue watch – handy for any technophobes out there.

Best Smartwatch Deals – Other

Samsung Gear Sport with free JBL headphones

Not only are you saving £70 off the price of the Gear Sport, but buy it directly through Samsung and you'll pick up a free pair of JBL wireless headphones too.

Samsung Store

|

Save £70

|

Now £159

View Deal

Now £159

|

Save £70

|

Samsung Store

Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch

With the best battery life of any touch screen smartwatch right now, the Fitbit Versa is an excellent purchase at this reduced price.

Amazon

|

Save £24

|

Now £175.99

View Deal

Now £175.99

|

Save £24

|

Amazon

Nokia Steel HR Activity Tracking Watch, 36mm, Black / White

A great smartwatch for someone who isn't ready to completely just over to the dark side - blending smart features with the design of a traditional watch.

Amazon

|

Save £35

|

Now £134.95

View Deal

Now £134.95

|

Save £35

|

Amazon

Fossil Q Grant Men's Smartwatch – Black Leather

As close to a traditional watch that a smartwatch could ever be, and now with nearly half price off. A ridiculous saving by any standard.

Amazon

|

Save £60

|

Now £99.00

View Deal

Now £99.00

|

Save £60

|

Amazon

Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch, Blue Grey/Silver Grey

The Fitbit Ionic remains an interesting choice for those who demand GPS-assisted fitness tracking from their smartwatch. John Lewis is offering the Ionic with a 2 year guarantee and a 3 month Deezer+ membership.

John Lewis

|

Save £30

|

Now £249.99

View Deal

Now £249.99

|

Save £30

|

John Lewis

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.