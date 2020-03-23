Smartphones sales have taken a massive hit

As Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe, people are buying fewer smartphones.

Despite our growing need to connect remotely, it looks like we’re not splashing out on mobile gadgets at the moment. New data from Strategy Analytics shows that smartphone sales were down by a staggering 39% in February, compared with the same period last year.

Related: Best cheap phones

Samsung has still managed to bag 18.2 million sales, giving it a hefty lead over Apple’s 10.2 million figure. But Xiaomi has only managed 6 million, Huawei 5.5 million, and Vivo’s smartphone sales dropped to just 3.6 million in February (via Sina Tech).

According to the new reports, it’s unlikely that this downward trend will be reversed in March, as coronavirus advances across both Europe and the US.

Smartphone production tumbled earlier this year when China-based factories were closed. Stores and factories have now reopened in the country, but fewer people are able to make purchases in brick and mortar phone shops elsewhere as the virus reaches other parts of the world.

In February, it became apparent that Apple was going to take a financial hit because of the supply disruption, and earlier this month there were reports that the company was facing a shortage of iPhones.

Last week, new restrictions appeared on the Apple website, limiting the amount of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks customers could buy. These restrictions appear to have recently now lifted, but it shows that the supply chain is still experiencing some hiccups.

Related: How to spend less time on your phone

Despite the above, tech companies have continued to press ahead with new launches and product reveals – although most of this is now being done digitally, rather than at any in-person events.

Samsung recently started shipping the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and Apple has unveiled a new iPad Pro 2020, MacBook Air 2020 and MacBook Pro 2020.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…