Save £80 on Libratone’s smart and versatile Zipp 2 wireless speaker

With Prime Day around the corner, other retailers have jumped in to steal some of Amazon’s limelight with deals of their own. One such deal is Libratone’s Zipp 2 wireless speaker which features Alexa functionality and smart features and if that piques your interest then you’ll be happy to know that Currys has reduced it by a hefty £81.

That drop sees the Zipp 2 fall from £279 to a £199. While that still seems a lot, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Libratone Zipp 2 – Price Drop Libratone Zipp 2 Portable Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa – Black Boasting full 360 degree sound with Amazon Alexa built in, there are very few wireless speakers that can compete with the Zipp 2, especially when it's now going for one of its lowest prices yet. Plus, there's two-year warranty included.

Launched earlier this year, the Zipp 2 with its Alexa integration puts it in the mix with Amazon’s Echo Plus speaker and while that speaker has plenty of interesting features, the Zipp 2 is made by a manufacturer with proven expertise in the audio market.

It’s a big tower speaker that’s more attractive-looking than Amazon’s rather functional looking effort. It comes wrapped in a cover – you can remove if you wish to – as well as a carry handle if you want to take the speaker out the house.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Sonos and Soundbar Deals

Battery life is quoted at 12 hours, long enough to last throughout the day. Other improvements over the original Zipp see this speaker include AirPlay 2 functionality, useful for those tied into the Apple ecosystem. Bluetooth and Spotify Connect integration are also included.

Then there’s the speaker’s 360 degree audio feature which fires sound out from all angles. Put it in the middle of a table and you ought to get the same performance wherever you sit. From a sound quality perspective, it’s a better choice over the Echo Plus with better tonal cohesion, bass and control than Amazon’s speaker.

Libratone Zipp 2 – Price Drop Libratone Zipp 2 Portable Wireless Speaker with Amazon Alexa – Black Boasting full 360 degree sound with Amazon Alexa built in, there are very few wireless speakers that can compete with the Zipp 2, especially when it's now going for one of its lowest prices yet. Plus, there's two-year warranty included.

We reviewed this speaker not too long ago and while among its peers it’s not the best sounding speaker, its suite of features, pleasant sound and good design make it one to look out for. As we noted, “it’s an Alexa speaker. It’s portable. It has Bluetooth. There are even radio presets if you look deep enough to find them. As long as you aren’t a true audio snob, you’ll love the Zipp 2. And even if you are, it’s a good choice for a casual listen.”

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More