Save time and money on answering the door with a £50 saving on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundle.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Now £179 (Save £50)

Bringing an extra realm of safety into your home whilst also being a bit of a futuristic novelty, you can pick up this great bundle set in the Currys PC World sale and enjoy the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and bonus Chime for just £179.

Best Ring Video Doorbell Bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Bundle Recording in 1080HD with a two-way audio set-up, innovate the way you answer the door. Sending notifications to your smartphone or other smart home devices, see exactly who's at the door and improve the safety of your home.

Usually retailing at £229, it’s time to slip well below the two hundred pound mark with this £50 price slice and hook up to your ever-expanding smart home ecosystem.

Gone are the days of unwanted houseguests and sales people knocking on your door. We know they always say tech is making us anti-social, but they might just be onto something with this one. That said, sometimes we just don’t have the time to remove ourselves from the sofa and answer the door. Plus, it goes without saying that a video doorbell will make you feel far safer when it comes to knowing exactly which person has disturbed your binge-watching sesh.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro captures 1080HD video, the feed of which can be sent straight to your smartphone or other smart home devices with a screen when someone activates it, including the Echo Show or any TV with smart home compatibility.

Equipped with a two-way audio feature, you can speak directly to whoever is at the door if you wish. This is great if you’re tied up cleaning up a child, have messy fingers in the kitchen or a variety of other reasons that might mean there’s some delay in answering the door – ideal for if you don’t want to miss that delivery.

Able to access the feed remotely whilst you’re not in, you can also use the two-way audio set-up to shoo away suspicious individuals hanging around your home. With Cloud back-up, you can even save and review clips.

With notifications pushed straight to your phone when the doorbell is activated, the added bonus of the Chime in this bundles mean you have that added alert when someone’s at the door, especially when you don’t have your phone to hand.

Best Ring Video Doorbell Bundle Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Chime Bundle Recording in 1080HD with a two-way audio set-up, innovate the way you answer the door. Sending notifications to your smartphone or other smart home devices, see exactly who's at the door and improve the safety of your home.

It’s also great in terms of the controls you have, with a do not disturb feature, ideal when its night and you don’t want visitors or to wake up little ones. You can also adjust the volume, great for those who may be hard of hearing or prefer a quieter doorbell. You’ve got all the options right here to customise as you like – throw into the mix four face plates for the Ring Doorbell itself to suit your home’s exterior.

Available in the Currys PC World sale, at such a great value price we’re sure lots of people will be snapping this up, so be quick before it sells out.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…