Smart home gadgets could be Amazon’s next big hardware push

Amazon is apparently testing a new generation of internet-connected smart appliances that could help consumers replenish household supplies.

Reuters reports Jeff Bezos is planning to ‘double down’ on its hardware line with a $55m (around £33m) investment in the Lab126 division that spawned the Amazon Kindle, Fire Phone, Kindle Fire and the Fire TV set-top box.

According to the report, Amazon is looking into an ‘internet of things’ Wi-FI device that would allow users to order groceries and household items just by touching a button.

The company is also said to be working on a solution that would inform users when they need to have their appliances serviced or should their replace air conditioner filters

The firm is also interested in wearable tech according to Reuters, who’s sources admitted many of the devices currently being tested may never come to market.

An entry into smart gadgets could set Amazon on yet another collision course with Google and Apple as it aims to be relevant to consumers in every facet of their digital lives.

Google recently splurged billions on the Nest smart thermostat platform, while Apple is preparing to make a big connected home play with its HomeKit initiative.

Who will win this battle for the smart home? To be honest, we quite like the idea of something that lets us know when we’re about to run out of Sugar Puffs…

Via: Slashgear