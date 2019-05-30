Best Smart Home Deals for Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

With so many smart home products to choose from, Prime Day 2019 offers a great chance to stock up. Pointing you in the right direction of the latest smart home deals, we’ll bring you up to speed in no time on the gadgets you need to have.

Who doesn’t want to manage the lights or heating with just a few spoken commands? Not only might it give you a bit of a power kick, it’s also a great way to show off at dinner parties. No? Just us? It also goes without saying it’s a great way to more efficiently run your home, giving you the option to schedule when heating turns on and off, or come home to a cosy, lit up home without keeping them on all day.

Whether you’re looking to expand or even kick-start your smart home system in the first place, with the hottest sales event of the year just around the corner, bookmark this smart home hub and we’ll be constantly updating you with the latest deals across the likes of Philips Hue, Nest Hello and smart speakers.

Everything You Want to Know About Smart Home Gadgets

How to Start a Smart Home?

It may feel like a mammoth task, but it’s really not — especially if you find it easy to spend money. Depending on where your focus lies depends on where best to start. If you’re keen to control your lighting, you’ll need a Hue Bridge. The heart of your Philips Hue smart lighting set-up, the Hue Bridge is the very heart of the system, connecting your bulbs with the actions you can deliver through the Hue app or out loud.

However, for security, you’re best looking into Ring products, like their video doorbells and cameras. For heating, Nest Hello thermostats allow you to alter the temperature in your home with just your voice, or remotely via your smartphone. Wherever you choose to begin, you’ll have the components at your disposal to build from the ground up.

(Back to top)

Does Alexa Work with Nest Hello?

Nest Hello now has a number of products under its belt, from its thermostat or smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, to a variety of security cameras for both and in and outside your home. Able to link up to any smart heater, Alexa can of course be at your beckon call through one of the many Amazon Echo products. The perfect complimentary gadget to your smart home set-up, this compatibility allows you to control any of your Nest Hello products simply by asking Alexa. Have the Echo Show? Ask Alexa to pull up the camera feed to one of your Nest Hello smart security cameras, or even ask Alexa to schedule the heating to come on when you get in from work.

(Back to top)

Does Ring Security Work Without Internet?

The simple answer is no. The crucial element to a smart home system is a strong Wi-Fi connection that allows all the products fed into your system to be connected and able to send signals to one another. Ring products, from doorbells to security cameras, are no exception to the rule, so make sure your Internet is set up before you go about transitioning your household into the smart home age.

(Back to top)

