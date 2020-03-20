Slow autofocus on your Galaxy S20? A fix is coming

The Exynos-powered versions of the Galaxy S20 are about to get a firmware update, which should solve some reported autofocus problems.

Unfortunately, it looks like anyone whose phone uses a Snapdragon chip might have to wait a bit longer for a solution.

According to reports from Sam Mobile, all three S20 models are about to have their camera app upgraded to version 10.0.01.98. While this update doesn’t bring any flashy new features, it should speed up the sluggish autofocus on the camera.

Most models in Europe and Asia are powered by the Exynos 990, but anyone who owns an S20 in the US will probably have a Snapdragon 865 in their phone. As such, you can’t get the update there just yet, but we’d expect a fix to roll-out very soon.

To check if the update is available on your handset, download Samsung’s Smart Switch and link your phone up to your computer. If there are any updates available, you should see a little notification pop up on your monitor.

Normally, the software updates would crop up in the settings section on your phone, but as this update isn’t rolling out over-the-air yet your best option is to try the above method.

The Galaxy S20’s camera is one of its biggest draws in Samsung’s new series. The S20 Ultra comes with a 108-megapixel main camera and can zoom up to 100x. But the basic S20 model also has a good triple-camera set-up, even if the main camera is only 12-megapixels.

As such, it’s understandable that buyers were a little miffed when it turned out that the S20 focus wasn’t as speedy as they’d hoped. Hopefully this new software update will allow owners to get better snaps out of those S20 cameras.

