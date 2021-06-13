Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Slay vampires with friends in Redfall, Arkane’s next Xbox exclusive

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

In a packed E3 Xbox showcase, Microsoft held back a brand new property to close the show: Redfall, a co-operative vampire slaying title coming to Xbox and PC next summer.

Developed by Arkane Austin – the creators of the Dishonored games and the 2017 Prey reboot – Redfall appears to blur the lines between single player and multiplayer, with Phil Spencer calling it an open-world shooter that players can enjoy on their own or with friends.

Although there was no gameplay footage, the trailer does give you a clue as to how the game will play, and it appears that those going it alone will be missing out on how team mates can complement their abilities with different classes and skills. The game will allow teams of up to four players to team up, publisher Bethesda says.

The name Redfall refers to the town where the game is set, by the way, but it does feel a bit like nominative determinism is at play here, given vampires seem attracted to a place named after the colour of blood. “The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world,” the official page on Bethesda’s site reads. 

“Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers.”

Here’s everything Microsoft announced as coming to Game Pass during its E3 showcase

Here’s everything Microsoft announced as coming to Game Pass during its E3 showcase

Alan Martin 13 mins ago
Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico this November

Forza Horizon 5 takes the series to Mexico this November

Alan Martin 2 hours ago
The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to Xbox

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to Xbox

Alan Martin 2 hours ago
Stalker 2 gets its first gameplay trailer and a 2022 release date

Stalker 2 gets its first gameplay trailer and a 2022 release date

Alan Martin 3 hours ago
Bethesda shows off Starfield ahead of 2022 release

Bethesda shows off Starfield ahead of 2022 release

Alan Martin 3 hours ago
Microsoft set to score another Game Pass coup with Back 4 Blood

Microsoft set to score another Game Pass coup with Back 4 Blood

Alan Martin 23 hours ago

As it’s a Bethesda project, Playstation 5 players will be out of luck now the studio belongs to Sony’s archrival in the console space, but the game will be coming to Microsoft’s subscription service Game Pass on day one, just like 26 of the other 29 games showcased tonight. 

With the studio’s strong pedigree of single-player games, we can’t wait to see what Arkane has up its sleeves when it comes to shaking up the co-operative gaming market. 

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.