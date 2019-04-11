Amazon Smart Home Deal: Get 40% off the Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat

Although we are all very excited that the days are getting longer, they do not appear to be getting any warmer, so what better time to upgrade to the Hive Active Smart Thermostat – now with £99 off.

Not only do you get 40% off until Sunday as part of Amazon’s Spring Sale, but the deal also includes hassle-free, professional installation. This means you can sit back and let the experts set up your thermostat, while showing you how to use it in your new or improved smart home.

Hive Active Smart Thermostat Price Drop Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa Cut down your heating bill with this amazing deal on a Hive Active Smart Thermostat – which also comes with professional installation, so you won't have to lift a finger.

The Hive lets you take control of both your heating and your hot water from your smart phone, laptop or tablet. You have the option to control these manually from your device or schedule up to six time slots throughout the day. You also select a heating or hot water boost from any time between half an hour and six hours.

This smart thermostat also works with Alexa, so if you own an Alexa Smart Speaker, you can connect your two devices and control your heating with nothing but the simple sound of your voice.

Previously reviewed and rated as an 8/10, we concluded that “Hive Active Heating is an excellent all-rounder that would make a great choice for families. It’s easy to use while still packing plenty of features and could comfortably sit at the centre of a Hive-based smart home.”

So if you’re looking for a more hassle-free way of living, while keeping the house nice and toasty as we wait for summer to finally grace us with its presence, then this is the deal for you. But get in quick as there’s just a few days left to buy.

