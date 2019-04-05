Slash your Heating Bill with this Unbelievable Hive Active Smart Thermostat Deal

For today only, you can bag a Hive Active Smart Thermostat for just £149.99 – £99.01 less than what you’d usually pay, and it includes hassle-free installation.

By now, you’ve surely heard about the benefits of upgrading to a smart thermostat, but you might not have previously had the time or money to do so. Well, that ends now. Instead of having to fork out £249.99, you can have a brand new Hive Active Thermostat – and a professional who will come out and install if for you – for just £149.99. Going green has never been so easy, or cheap.

Hive Active Smart Thermostat Price Drop Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa Cut down your heating bill with this amazing deal on a Hive Active Smart Thermostat – which also comes with professional installation, so you won't have to lift a finger.

In the debate over which smart thermostat to go for, the Hive Active comes up time and time again. With its sleek design and easy to understand interface that can clearly display essential information about your heating, the Hive Active has become the smart thermostat of choice for a great chunk of the country.

Giving you the chance to get the most out of your heating whilst also saving you money, the Hive Active lets you set hot water schedules ahead of time so that nothing is ever wasted and you know exactly how much you’re using. It’s a truly ingenious design.

Receiving a high 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews, we concluded: “Hive Active Heating is an excellent all-rounder that would make a great choice for families. It’s easy to use while still packing plenty of features and could comfortably sit at the centre of a Hive-based smart home.”

What’s more, if you already have an Alexa smart speaker set up in your home, you can connect that speaker to your brand new Hive Active Thermostat and use it to control your heating with nothing more than the sound of your voice. The future is truly here.

So if you fancy seeing a fairly substantial price drop on your next heating bill, there’s never been a better time to install your very own smart thermostat. Just remember, this incredible deal is around for today only so grab it while you can.

