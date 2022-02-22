Slack down: Thousands report the chat app crashing

Office chat app Slack appears to have crashed in the middle of the workday (at least for users in the UK).

Workers first began reporting issues to website status tracking service Downdetector around 2pm GMT, with reports peaking at 2:15pm.

However, Slack didn’t officially confirm the outage until 6:25am PST – or around 2:25pm here in the UK – almost half an hour later.

Currently, the website simply states that “Slack is not loading for some users”. The app advises users that it is investigating the issue, with the latest update reassuring everyone that it is working toward a resolution and thanking people for their patience.

According to Slack’s status page, users are encountering issues on the login page and in connections, messaging, posts and files and notifications.

The link preview, call, search, app and API and workspace administration features all appear to be unaffected.

We’re experiencing our own issues with Slack here at Trusted Reviews.

Some of us have been able to send and receive messages, while others have only been able to receive them and some cannot access the app at all. The image above shows the message some of us have received when trying to load up the messaging app.

“This is one of those cases where we don’t know what’s gone wrong either”, reads the message. “A restart of Slack may help, and you can always contact us”.

Sadly, a restart of Slack did not help.

As of 4pm, the website and app still appear to be down. We’ll be keeping an eye on Slack’s status page and its social media and will update this page with any news.

“Our teams are aware of and are investigating the issue. For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com”, a spokesperson for Slack told Trusted Reviews.