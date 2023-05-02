 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Skyrim NPCs are being powered by ChatGPT

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Thanks to a modder, ChaptGPT is powering conversations with NPCs in Skyrim VR, and more might even be coming.

We’ve all wondered what it might be like to be able to talk to an NPC in a video game about anything, without any guardrails or predetermined dialogue paths. Unfortunately, that’s not exactly a technically feasible ask; however, that’s changing. Thanks to chatbot ChatGPT, a modder has successfully been able to use ChatGPT to generate responses on the fly to any question you might want to be answered by an NPC in Skyrim VR.

How does it work? Well, basically, modder Art From The Machine uses ChatGPT to generate a response to a question, xVASynth to turn that text into speech, and Whisper so that what you say in VR can be turned into text that can be then understood by the mod. Essentially, it means you can have actual conversations with NPCs about anything. Though, it’s still a work in progress, so it’s not exactly a fully fleshed-out feature just yet.

Another interesting feature of the mod is that there’s a basic memory system in place, too. Currently, this means that the conversation you have with an NPC can be summarized and saved for later prompts after a conversation finishes up, but Art From The Machine says that there are much more comprehensive systems for handling memory, like Langchain, that could well be relied on in the future, too.

For example, there is still a noticeable delay as the tech at play here processes what you’ve said and generates a response, and while synthesizing voice acting is certainly cool, it doesn’t sound fully natural, and sometimes, it can be hard to understand what a particular NPC is saying. In general, this mod is something of a proof-of-concept. However, Art From The Machine is hard at work on improving the mod’s systems.

Currently, this mod isn’t available for you to download just yet, but keep an eye out in the coming months if you’re interested in trying it out for yourself.

You might like…

New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

New mod can double FPS in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Ruben Circelli 12 mins ago
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks early

Ruben Circelli 26 mins ago
Intel may be discontinuing the Core i5 and Core i7

Intel may be discontinuing the Core i5 and Core i7

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
The next Call of Duty could cost nearly $1 billion to launch

The next Call of Duty could cost nearly $1 billion to launch

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Steam update set to overhaul Steam’s In-Game Overlay

Steam update set to overhaul Steam’s In-Game Overlay

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Sony says PlayStation VR2 is coming to stores soon

Sony says PlayStation VR2 is coming to stores soon

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.