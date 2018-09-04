Skype video call recording rolls out to all – with one notable exception

Microsoft has announced Skype’s in-call recording feature is now rolling out on multiple platforms, enabling users to easily video calls and save them to their devices.

The company says the recording can be started at any point during the call on desktop and mobile, simply by pressing the + sign and hitting ‘start recording’. Microsoft will inform all participants the call is being recorded and will then proceed to record everyone’s screens.

Following the call, all parties will be able to save and share the call for 30 days, with the idea to make it easy to safeguard “special moments… with loved ones” or “important meetings with your colleagues.”

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company added: “After the call, the recording is finalized and then posted to your chat where it is available for 30 days. You and everyone on the call can save the recording locally or share the recording to your contacts any time during the 30 days.”

The recording is saved in the handy MP4 format and will be saved to a mobile device’s Camera Roll. Desktop users will be able to save the recording to a folder of their choosing. The feature is now rolling out to all platforms, apart from Windows 10, which is getting its own version in a forthcoming update.

It has been a strange year for Skype in general, but this feature is sure to please a large percentage of the user base. Just yesterday, Skype announced it was removing some superfluous features in order to restore the fundamental functionality of the app.

“This past year we explored some design changes and heard from customers that we overcomplicated some of our core scenarios,” writes Peter Skillman in a blog post. “Calling became harder to execute and Highlights didn’t resonate with a majority of users. We needed to take a step back and simplify!”

The back-to-basics approach comes after a large portion of the user base rejected the Skype 8 desktop update, which attempted to revert to a more mobile-like experience. Last month, the company announced it was keeping Skype Classic (Skype 7) alive for the time being in order to satisfy the concerns of those users seeking the simple stuff.

