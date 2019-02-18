Sky subtly warns of upcoming broadband and TV price hikes

Sky customers, prepare for the worst. The company has very subtly announced that price rises are on the way for both broadband and TV prices with a small change in the terms and conditions.

The changes will come into effect on April 1, the text explains, but it doesn’t reveal what the exact figures will be.

Related: Best cheap TV deals

“Sky Entertainment: £22 per month (pm) with a new 18 month minimum term,” it reads. “Standard price applies when not signing up to a new minimum term or outside of minimum term. Standard price: currently £25pm, increasing from 1 April 2019.”

A similar note appears on the Sky Fibre packages.

Long-term Sky customers will know that this isn’t the first time the company has welcomed April with unwelcome price rises. Last year’s hike – also 1 April – saw a rise of 3.48%, and if replicated here would see Sky Fibre prices rise from £27 per month to around £28, and Sky Entertainment going from £22 to £23, assuming very slight rounding up.

Full details of the changes should be sent out to customers soon, but it’s worth remembering that Ofcom has rules against mid-contract price hikes and it means that customers are generally able to get out of their contract penalty free, as long as they express their wish to do so within 30 days.

Related: Best TVs

Whether you’ll find a better deal elsewhere is an open question, though. As unwelcome as mid-contract price rises are, it would be disingenuous to pretend that it’s a problem unique to Sky and the truth is that broadband and TV packages are just generally getting more expensive.

There are tools around to help you compare speeds and prices in your area, though, if you want to consider your options.

Are you going to be impacted by Sky’s price hike? Do you have plans to move to another provider? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.