Sky has teamed up with NBCUniversal to keep you away from the cinema by bringing new movie releases directly to the Sky Store.

The company is adjusting its TV, Broadband, Talk and Mobile services with new offerings to make staying glued to your couch a more enticing prospect over the coming months.

DreamWorks’ Trolls sequel Trolls World Tour will be the first movie available through the Sky Store on the same day as its global release. Sky customers can catch the movie on the Sky Store from April 6.

Recent releases, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will also be available on-demand from this Friday. The new movies will cost Sky Plus and Sky Q customers an average of £15.99 a film per 48-hour rental.

Sky is also offering free Sky Go Extra to all customers, allowing families to watch content on up to three devices at a time, as well as free calls to UK landlines all day for existing Sky Talk customers from this weekend until the end of April.

The company is also giving all Sky Mobile customers a free 10GB data boost into their Piggybanks that can be shared across any SIMs on that account.

YouTube Kids and Disney Plus content will also be coming to Sky Q in the coming weeks to give younger viewers more options while they’re stuck home from school and Sky promises that call centres and engineers will be on hand to keep all of the above services running smoothly.

“We’re working hard at Sky to make sure we continue to look after our customers,” said Sky UK and Europe EVP and CEO Stephen van Rooyen. “We’re also introducing some things to help make life a little easier for anyone at home trying to work, stay connected to loved ones, or keep the family entertained.”

