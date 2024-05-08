Sky Sports Plus offers more ways to watch your favourite sports

Sky Sports has announced of a new dedicated channel in Sky Sports+, and it’ll be available to sports subscribers at no extra cost.

The new channel launches in August, allowing customers the ability to watch a wide range of sports via live streams, the Sky Sports mobile app, and the new dedicated channel. Sky Sports says you’ll be able to watch 50% more live sport when it launches.

The channel has the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, and has been integrated into Sky TV, NOW, and the revamped Sky Sports mobile app. And of course, you’ll be able to watch on a range of Sky devices, including Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW.

The channel will show coverage from the men’s Super League, as well as coverage from the ATP and WTA tours, US Open, PGA Tour golf and other events.

EFL fans will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new channel, as the 2024/25 seasons marks the beginning of a new long-term partnership with Sky, with over 1000 EFL games a season set to be broadcast through Sky Sports. The first weekend of the season will see every game from across all three divisions streamed live in a broadcasting first.

Live pause and rewind functionality will be available on all concurrent streams, and the ‘Recap’ feature that was previously available on Premier League and Championship matches will make its way to all EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel. NOW sports subscribers will also be able to pause and rewing live sports content for the first time.

The refreshed mobile app will offer personalisation features to help fans keep track of their favourite teams, while the design and navigation have also been retooled, with a new dark mode to improve usability.

Sky says it’s not just live events that the channel will be host to either, with exclusive access to Sky’s sports documentaries, with the Darts documentary that’s coming later this year set to be broadcast on the channel two weeks before it’s seen anywhere else.