Sky Sports News App For iPad Launched

Sky is already a well established player on the iPad with its Sky Go system allowing customers to watch a variety of channels while away from the living room. Now it has launched a dedicated Sky Sports News app which will give customers up-to-the-minute news as well as on-demand video and statistics.

The Sky Sports News app will be available free for existing Sky customers or non-Sky customers can pay up to £4.99-a-month to make sure they are the first to know who will be the next England rugby star to be caught with his trousers down.



Each news story will be illustrated with features including on-demand video, up-to-the-minute data and interactive graphics. There will be dedicated home pages for all the major sports including football, rugby and cricket, which collect together all the major stories of the day, alongside the latest fixtures, results and standings.



“The Sky Sports News App is the latest exciting development in the evolution of Sky Sports News, which is now bigger and better than ever before,” commented Andy Cairns, Executive Editor, Sky Sports News. “We aim to be the ultimate sports news service for our customers, and thanks to this new app we can provide them with the latest sports news and in-depth coverage, wherever they happen to be.”

The Sky Sports News App is available from the App Store on the iPad now.