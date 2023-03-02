Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD 24/7 channel gets green light for Bahrain Grand Prix

Sky Sports has launched a dedicated F1 Ultra HD channel ahead of the Formula 1 season getting underway this weekend.

4K HDR races have been available for Sky subscribers with the Ultra HD package for quite some time, but it’s always been a somewhat finicky experience involving delving into the menus to request the higher resolution option.

Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Watch 4 Currys is selling the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a free Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad. Currys

Free Samsung Wireless Trio Charging Pad

Now £149 View Deal

This new channel (which you can find by hitting 406 on your remote) is a 24/7 channel broadcasting the action at the top resolution with the high dynamic range contrast boost when available.

All of the Grand Prix, including the season curtain raiser in Bahrain this weekend, along with all practices and the qualifying sessions will be broadcast on the channel in 4K HDR, with the latter duties being handled by the HLG standard. Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Q, Sky Glass, or Sky Stream will be able watch the channel from March 3.

“Simply tune in to Sky Sports F1 on channel 406, and Sky will automatically play the laps in the best quality and sound available – up to Ultra HD and HDR – without having to press the red button,” Sky says in a news release.

Considering how tech-forward Formula 1 is, it’s great to see Sky go out of its way to broadcast the race weekends in the most advanced manner possible. F1 is arguably the best-looking 4K HDR sport, so we’re looking forward to tuning in over the weekend.