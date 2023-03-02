 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD 24/7 channel gets green light for Bahrain Grand Prix

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sky Sports has launched a dedicated F1 Ultra HD channel ahead of the Formula 1 season getting underway this weekend.

4K HDR races have been available for Sky subscribers with the Ultra HD package for quite some time, but it’s always been a somewhat finicky experience involving delving into the menus to request the higher resolution option.

Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Watch 4

Get a free wireless charger with the Galaxy Watch 4

Currys is selling the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a free Samsung EP-P6300 Qi Wireless Trio Charging Pad.

  • Currys
  • Free Samsung Wireless Trio Charging Pad
  • Now £149
View Deal

This new channel (which you can find by hitting 406 on your remote) is a 24/7 channel broadcasting the action at the top resolution with the high dynamic range contrast boost when available.

All of the Grand Prix, including the season curtain raiser in Bahrain this weekend, along with all practices and the qualifying sessions will be broadcast on the channel in 4K HDR, with the latter duties being handled by the HLG standard. Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Q, Sky Glass, or Sky Stream will be able watch the channel from March 3.

“Simply tune in to Sky Sports F1 on channel 406, and Sky will automatically play the laps in the best quality and sound available – up to Ultra HD and HDR – without having to press the red button,” Sky says in a news release.

Considering how tech-forward Formula 1 is, it’s great to see Sky go out of its way to broadcast the race weekends in the most advanced manner possible. F1 is arguably the best-looking 4K HDR sport, so we’re looking forward to tuning in over the weekend.

You might like…

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: Which should you get?

Sky Stream vs Sky Q: Which should you get?

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Sky Stream Review

Sky Stream Review

Kob Monney 1 month ago
F1 2022 Review

F1 2022 Review

Reece Bithrey 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.