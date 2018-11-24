You won’t find a better deal on Sky Sports this Black Friday

Bag 9 months of Sky Sports on Now TV with a huge discount and watch the entire EPL season as well as all this weekend’s other sporting action. This deal won’t be beaten this Black Friday 2018.

Bagging this deal will save you £126 over the course of the season and makes watching the league, along with the Championship and other EFL games, a lot easier to stomach.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

If you’re put off by the high prices normally associated with watching the EPL on Sky Sports then this is the deal for you. Currently Now TV is offering 9 months of its Sky Sports Monthly Pass for a mere £179.

Unlike traditional Sky TV, Now TV doesn’t require a dish installed. It works through the internet and you can stream the matches through an app on certain TVs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and Android devices. There’s also the Now TV stick that’s a cheap way of adding some smarts to your television.

You’re also not restricted to watching the games on your television. You can stream the games anywhere with the Now TV app and in this way it’s probably better than investing heavily in the whole Sky TV system.

This deal isn’t just restricted to football, though. You get access to all the Sky Sports channels, including News HQ, so you’ll be able to watch the start of the next Formula One along with the Cricket World Cup.

