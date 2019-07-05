Sky to show Cricket World Cup final on free-to-air TV — but only if England make it

Sky has announced that the Cricket World Cup final will be aired live on a free-to-watch channel, if England make it that far.

Of course, if England don’t smash it, the Cricket World Cup final will instead be shown on paid Sky Sports channels, including its Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel: the original plan before this announcement.

It’s not sure yet how they’ll do this: the only freeview channel from Sky is Sky News, but more information will be revealed if England makes it to the final match. It’s a positive move for Cricket fans, as Sky were not obligated to show it on a free-to-air channel, despite many across the nation being keen to support their team.

Of course, it depends on England getting through the semi-final first, which is looking likely to have them facing either India or Australia on Thursday July 11, before the final takes place on Sunday July 14.

“Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a ‘once in a generation’ moment of a home team in a big final on home soil. So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment,” said Sky’s UK chief executive Stephen van Rooyen in a statement.

Channel 4 are in discussions with Sky about hosting the match, however this is complicated slightly because the British F1 Gran Prix is taking place on July 14, the only race that Channel 4 has the rights to this year for live broadcast.

So, it’s a complicated deal.

