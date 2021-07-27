Sky Q: Fiit Unveils the World’s First Interactive TV Fitness App

Fiit has unveiled its interactive TV fitness app that’s coming to the Sky Q platform, allowing you to workout from the comfort of your own home

The app allows users to see their stats in real-time on the TV as they work out from their living rooms with real trainers. The interactive app is currently available on Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart 2018-2021 TVs.

Users can stream directly to their Samsung or Amazon TV without having to connect a phone, and see their progress live on the screen as they work out.

Some of the tracked statistics include Fiit points, heart-rate zoning, rep counting and the number of calories burnt per workout.

“As the digital fitness market continues to evolve, we’re delighted to be the first platform globally to be successfully delivering this milestone across TV platforms,” Daniel Shellard, Fiit CEO, commented.

“Dedicated to making fitness a habit for everybody, this latest function allows us to offer an unrivalled interactive experience to our members accessing Fiit via Sky Q, Amazon Fire and Samsung TV. It allows us to continue advancing the interactive fitness experience whilst ensuring we continue on the path of bringing the gym home.”

Fiit includes over 700 classes, but members can also utilise over 20 Training Plans, so there should be something for everyone.

The launch has come at a good time for any gym rats out there, as one-third of UK adults are now known to be looking for a comprehensible replacement for the gym, using digital platforms as part of their daily exercise.

On average, Fiit has found its users are doing around 3.2 classes a week and that those using digital fitness platforms are typically exercising 17% more than non-digital fitness users.

The Head of Fitness at Fiit also believes the online platform will encourage people to work out more.

“We know that seeing your live stats pushes you to work out at least 22% harder and more often. The app stores your personal bests so you can challenge yourself to beat previous scores and see how much you’ve improved,” Gede Foster, Fiit’s Head of Fitness, explained in a press release.

If you’re interested in fitness tech, you can check out our favourite fitness trackers from 2021, or check out all our wearable and fitness reviews if you want to see what’s currently on the market.