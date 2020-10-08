Sky Q customers can now watch Netflix in HDR

The Sky Q platform continues to evolve and the latest addition sees the Netflix app get the HDR treatment.

Sky Q has rolled out an update to the Netflix app, with content in the video streaming service now available to watch in HDR. That means Sky Q customers will now be able to view content with better contrast and brighter colours for a more realistic looking image.

It follows on from the Sky Q platform receiving a HDR update summer 2020 as part of a wide-ranging facelift that brought in a new UI, voice discovery and Disney+ in HDR.

The update also adds to Sky Q’s own selection of HDR content on the service, which includes Sky Nature shows such as Gangs of Lemur Island and Malawi: Wildlife Rescue, and Sky Originals like Cobra, Bulletproof 2 and Save Me Too.

In order to watch content in HDR on the Sky Q platform you need a compatible TV (naturally), and a set-top box that’s HDR ready, and you can find out how to do so here. To view Netflix in HDR you’ll also need the Premium subscription.

There’ll be more HDR content on the Sky platform before the year is out, with Sky Nature shows in America’s Wild Border and A Bee’s Diary coming in November. HDR live sport is set to arrive in 2021 and HDR movies will be on Sky Cinema in time for Christmas.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “It’s great to add Netflix’s HDR films and TV shows to the growing collection of stunning HDR content on Sky Q, giving our customers a brighter, bolder and more realistic viewing experience. Netflix HDR is the latest in a string of new features we’ve added to Sky Q, including; enhanced voice search, a sleek new home screen design and apps like Fiit and Roxi, making it easier for customers to find more of what they love in one place.”

The Sky Q Netflix HDR update will be rolled out today (October 8th) and available to all customers by mid-November.

