Sky Q and Sky Go get new voice and recap features

The Sky Q and Go platforms are always evolving and the latest update sees some fresh new features added.

What’s new for Sky Q?

Last year (2020 that is) saw Sky retool its voice discovery for the Q platform to make it more intuitive when searching for content. It’s now added the ability to jump between apps by using the voice feature on the Sky Q remote. Sky give the example of jumping between Disney+ to doing a workout on Fiit and then listening to music via Spotify all possible with your voice (and the remote, of course).

Simply hit the voice button, say the name of the app you want to launch and you’ll be taken straight there without heading back to the home screen.

If you do want to navigate to the home page, you can (just say ‘Home’) or if you want to go to a specific channel then you can do that as well (‘Watch 101’ will take you to BBC One).

Voice features also extend to recording content on the Sky Q box. Say ‘record’ or ‘record this’ into the remote when watching live TV and it’ll record the rest of the programme.

Other areas where Sky has looked to improve has been handing over more control and access to its visually impaired customers. There’s now a dedicated page for Audio Descriptive Content that can be found by saying “Audio Described TV”, which offers access to audio described shows and movies that can be recorded.

What’s new for Sky Go?

New features for the Sky Go platform include the launch of Sky Sports Recap. Missed the start of a football match? You can catch up on the highlights during live Premier League and EFL matches by pressing ‘Recap’.

To return to live programming press ‘watch live. It’s currently only available on iOS devices, but is stated as coming soon to Android and desktop devices.

You can now skip ads and jump into the programme you want to watch faster than before, but, not all content is ad skippable.

Having been restricted to subscribers with Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen, everyone will now be able to download content to a device to watch without an internet connection. The number of devices that can be streamed to at once has also been increased to two screens, though Sky Go Extra and Sky Q Multiscreen subscribers will still get their allocation of four screens.

Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “The latest improvements to Sky Q’s voice control makes it easier to quickly switch between your favourite apps and channels, plus with Sky Sports Recap on Sky Go, sports fans, like me, will never have to worry about missing out on any of the action again. We’re continuing to make it even easier to enjoy the entertainment that matters to you”