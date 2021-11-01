Sky Glass users dealing with early issues, but help is on the way

The dish-free Sky Glass service is suffering from some technical issues, with early adopters – who’re streaming content directly from a specially-designed television set – reporting issues.

Sky has said promised a software update is on the way that will address an issue with flickering screens, but others users are reporting playback problems, including the picture dropping out completely.

Sky Glass went on sale on October 18 and some of the first users are taking to social media and Sky’s community forums to report issues with the service.

“When watching anything I keep getting distracted by the occasional flash/blink in the top right hand corner of the picture,” one user said.

The broadcaster has described Sky Glass as the “first TV with Sky built-in.” The company says the tech requires “no satellite dish, no box and no fuss.” That TV is available in a range of sizes and also includes built-in 360-degree Dolby Atmos sound, meaning that, in theory, there’ll be no need for a separate soundbar.

“We’ve seen huge demand for Sky Glass since it launched and we’ve had fantastic feedback from many customers,” Sky told the BBC.

“A very small number of customers have reported some flickering and we have a software update scheduled this week that will resolve this. We’ll be following up as always with regular releases to add features and fix any issues.”

One user said they installed a beta version of the patch, which appears to have resolved some of the problems. “Touch wood – absolutely no picture issues. Flicker – solved.”

Another added: “Well the fix seems to have worked for me as well. This should be released for everyone hopefully soon so a fix is almost ready. Thank you Sky.”

So, it appears help is on the way.

In our hands-on review of Sky Glass, our TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney says: “Sky Glass is an interesting idea that combines Sky’s strengths, but there are question marks over picture and its subscription model.”