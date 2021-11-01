 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky Glass users dealing with early issues, but help is on the way

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The dish-free Sky Glass service is suffering from some technical issues, with early adopters – who’re streaming content directly from a specially-designed television set – reporting issues.

Sky has said promised a software update is on the way that will address an issue with flickering screens, but others users are reporting playback problems, including the picture dropping out completely.

Sky Glass went on sale on October 18 and some of the first users are taking to social media and Sky’s community forums to report issues with the service.

“When watching anything I keep getting distracted by the occasional flash/blink in the top right hand corner of the picture,” one user said.

The broadcaster has described Sky Glass as the “first TV with Sky built-in.” The company says the tech requires “no satellite dish, no box and no fuss.” That TV is available in a range of sizes and also includes built-in 360-degree Dolby Atmos sound, meaning that, in theory, there’ll be no need for a separate soundbar.

“We’ve seen huge demand for Sky Glass since it launched and we’ve had fantastic feedback from many customers,” Sky told the BBC.

“A very small number of customers have reported some flickering and we have a software update scheduled this week that will resolve this. We’ll be following up as always with regular releases to add features and fix any issues.”

You might like…

Sky Glass vs NOW: What’s the difference?

Sky Glass vs NOW: What’s the difference?

David Ludlow 3 weeks ago
Sky Glass Review

Sky Glass Review

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
Sky Glass vs Sky Q: What’s the difference?

Sky Glass vs Sky Q: What’s the difference?

David Ludlow 4 weeks ago

One user said they installed a beta version of the patch, which appears to have resolved some of the problems. “Touch wood – absolutely no picture issues. Flicker – solved.”

Another added: “Well the fix seems to have worked for me as well. This should be released for everyone hopefully soon so a fix is almost ready. Thank you Sky.”

So, it appears help is on the way.

In our hands-on review of Sky Glass, our TV & Audio Editor Kob Monney says: “Sky Glass is an interesting idea that combines Sky’s strengths, but there are question marks over picture and its subscription model.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.