Sky Glass 2 arrives with a huge Atmos upgrade and a surprise release date

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Sky has just unveiled its new and improved Glass 2 TV, a successor to the 2021 Sky Glass TV, and it’s launching tomorrow.

Available in three sizes, 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, and a choice of three colours, the new Sky Glass Gen 2 TV promises to be even brighter with an enhanced sound system than its 2021 counterpart.

Equipped with 4K Quantum Dot and a new advanced HDR technology, the Sky Glass 2 offers a crisp and detailed picture quality with contrast enhancement which should result in an overall brighter, immersive and more accurate display.

Sky Glass Gen 2 in all three colours
Sky Glass Gen 2 in three colours: Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue. Image Credit: Sky

Atmos upgrade promised

It’s not just picture quality that’s seen an upgrade. The Sky Glass 2 also sports an enhanced seven-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system built into the TV, which Sky claims will negate the need for users to buy a separate soundbar, saving customers “at least 30%”.

Otherwise, the beauty of Sky Glass is with its ease. Gone are the days when you’d need to wait for a dish or set-top box to be installed and now you can enjoy premium Sky content streamed over Wi-Fi. 

Running on the Sky OS platform, you can enjoy content from Sky channels or your favourite streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV directly from the Sky Glass 2. Its intelligent algorithm also learns what you like to watch and curates personalised collections of what it thinks you’ll enjoy.

Sky Glass 2 price and release

Customers can either buy the TV outright or spread the cost with interest-free monthly payments from £14 a month for the 43-inch model.

You can also choose between various Sky TV packages too, starting from just £15 a month. There’s the new Essential TV pack which includes over 100 channels, such as Sky Atlantic, plus access to Netflix and Discovery Plus, or upgrade to Sky Ultimate for £22 a month and enjoy a “never-ending supply” of channels, including Sky Comedy, Sky Crime and Sky Showcase. 

Don’t want to be tied into a long contract? You’ve got the option for a 31-day rolling contract for more flexibility instead. 

Sky Glass TV Gen 2 will be available from 12th February, starting at just £14 a month directly from Sky.com, Sky stores and Currys.

