Sky Glass – Sky’s attempt to redefine the TV experience

The past few weeks have seen fevered expectation about what Sky was going to announced at its event on October 7th, and now we know for sure – it’s a 4K TV.

But Sky Glass is not aiming to be like any other 4K TV. It looks to integrate to entirety of the Sky experience, from content, to voice control, the user interface and more into one affordable and easy to understand package.

The TV uses Quantum Dot technology, with support for 4K HDR (Dolby Vision is on the menu), as well as an integrated built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The TV comes in three sizes small, medium and large (43-, 55- and 65-inch), with the smallest size priced at £649 to purchase outright, with the medium option £849 and the biggest at £1049. There’s also the ability to purchase through a smartphone style subscription, starting from £13/month.

There’s also the option of purchasing a device called a ‘Puck’, which is not a controller but a streaming device that takes the user interface from the Sky Glass TV and sends it to another TV in the home.

Sky has developed the interface while the construction of the TV has been handled by TP Vision. Sky partnered with Map Project Office for the design, coming in a choice of five colours (Ocean blue, Ceramic white, Racing green, Dusky pink, or Anthracite black), with matching remotes and customisable speaker fascia so you can personalised the appearance of the TV further.

Connections include 3x HDMI (2.1), an Ethernet for hardwiring, Wi-Fi 6 support, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0 and a DTT DVB-T/T2 in case your internet goes down.

Dana Strong, Group Chief Executive, Sky said on the launch: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content. Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

You’ll be able to purchase it from October 22nd. You can pre-register now at the Sky Glass site.

This is a breaking news story. More details coming…