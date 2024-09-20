Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky Glass bug has rendered TV sets useless

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sky Glass users are suffering from an odd bug that is preventing them turning on their television sets.

The bespoke Sky Glass sets, which enable viewers to stream Sky television services without the need for a satellite dish, began malfunctioning on Thursday evening and continued into Friday. Via the Downdetector website, hundreds of Sky users are still reporting outages as of Friday evening.

Sky users will be familiar with outages down the years, be it through bad weather or connectitvity issues, but scores of users not being able to turn the television on at all is certainly a new one. Many users are blaming the issues on a bad software update, but Sky hasn’t outlined the cause.

However, Sky is aware of the problem with both Sky Glass and Sky Stream hockey pucks and has apologised. On X the company posted a link to manually restart affected devices. “We are sorry that some Sky Glass and Stream customers are currently experiencing issues when trying to switch on their devices,” a spokesperson said.

Viewers are naturally upset about the issues that have ‘bricked’ some televisions for now. One user wrote: “My Sky Glass has now been off for the best part of 11 hours. Are you able to provide an update on the fix? We pay a lot of money each month for the use of your services and understand at times faults happen, but 11 hours so far with no end in sight, it’s not good.”

