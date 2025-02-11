Sky Glass Air rumors and everything we know

Sky officially announced the newest generation of its Sky Glass all-in-one TV, Sky Glass Gen 2, in February. The company also teased a new, more affordable model, Sky Glass Air.

Sky grabbed our attention when it introduced the first Sky Glass TV in 2021. This three-in-one device combines your TV, sound system and content into a single package, meaning you don’t need to pick up a soundbar and streaming stick separately. Now, there are two more models incoming: Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Glass Air.

Previously, you would have needed to pick up the Sky Stream puck and one of our best cheap TVs to access the Sky OS interface and everything Sky Glass has to offer for less.

Stay on this page to learn all about Sky’s first cheaper alternative, Sky Glass Air.

Last Updated: Updated on 11/2 with release date and price estimates, as well as news surrounding the design, screen, audio and interface.

Sky Glass Air at a glance

Sky Glass Air will launch in 2025

We expect it to be cheaper than Sky Glass Gen 2

The TV will come in three sizes and three colours

Sky Glass Air will have a 4K Quantum Dot HDR display

The TV will run Sky OS with voice commands available

Sky hasn’t revealed much regarding the release date and pricing for Sky Glass Air.

The TV was confirmed alongside Sky Glass Gen 2 in February 2025 with the promise of arriving “later this year”, which means we should see the TV in 2025.

Sky also hints at the price by calling it “the smarter TV for less”. This, along with the ‘Air’ name, seems to imply that the TV will be cheaper than Sky Glass Gen 2 and the original Sky Glass. Prices for Sky Glass Gen 2 start at £14/month for the 43-inch model, £19/month for the 55-inch version or £24/month for the 65-inch version, so we’d expect Sky Glass Air to be cheaper than this.

TV subscriptions, meanwhile, start at £15/month for Sky Essential TV or £22/month for Sky Ultimate TV. It isn’t clear whether these will cost the same for Sky Glass Air users, or if Sky will offer different plans.

Sky Glass Gen 2 and Sky Glass Air

Sky Glass Air design and screen rumors

According to Sky, Sky Glass Air will include a 4K Quantum Dot HDR display with global dimming and contrast enhancement for a brighter screen, more vivid colours and a clearer picture.

Like Sky Glass Gen 2, Sky Glass Air will be available in three sizes – 43-, 55- and 65-inch – and will come in three colours. However, these will differ from the Sky Glass and Sky Glass Gen 2 colors, with the Air offering Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green finishes.

Sky Glass Air also features a noticeably smaller lower bezel. This is where the sound system is positioned in the Sky Glass Gen 2, so likely reflects the reduced number of speakers in the cheaper TV.

Sky Glass Air audio rumors

Sky hasn’t revealed much regarding the sound. However, we do know that Sky Glass Air will feature 2.0 stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio.

Unlike the Sky Glass Gen 2, this does not appear to be Dolby Atmos, so wouldn’t expect the same immersive audio experience from the lower-specced model this time around.

We already recommend that users pick up one of our best Dolby Atmos soundbars alongside the original Sky Glass if they want the best sound solution, though the TV does put forth a better effort than other TVs at its price. Hopefully, we can say similar of the Sky Glass Air when it arrives later this year.

Sky Glass Air colors

Sky Glass Air interface rumors

Sky has confirmed that Sky Glass Air will run Sky OS with all of its advanced features, including its content aggregation and the far-field microphone for controlling the TV with your voice. This could make Sky Glass Air a more affordable way to access the Sky experience if Sky Glass Gen 2 is out of budget.

For those who already own Sky Stream or plan on picking up Sky Glass Gen 2, the company also says that Sky Glass Air will work seamlessly alongside other TVs in the range. This means you could have a Sky Glass Gen 2 in the living room and a Sky Glass Air in the bedroom or kitchen.