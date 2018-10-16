This Sky flash sale could save you £590 on a top-drawer Sky Q bundle

Sky has announced a flash sale that sees the pay TV provider price slashing the cost of a subscription by nearly £600 over 18 months.

Perhaps Sky’s celebrating the fact that Netflix will soon come baked into its service, or maybe it’s simply upping the stakes in the face of stiff competition from the likes of BT and Virgin.

Whatever the case, you can currently bag yourself a bargain Sky bundle, as the telecoms giant has cut the price of one of its most popular packages to just £45 a month – down by over £30 from its £78 a month RRP and a total savings of £594 over 18 months.

The deal sees you get some 300 channels, including the complete Sky Sports lineup plus the Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment packs, the latter of which features Sky Atlantic.

You’ll also bag a 1TB Sky Q set-top box at no additional charge (less a £20 installation fee), but hurry, as the offer ends on October 18. Note that after 18 months, the bundle will revert to its full £78 per month price, but as your minimum commitment is also 18 months, there’s nothing to stop you shopping around for a better deal at that point.

The more premium Sky Q 2TB box is also being offered with the deal, but you’ll have to pay a far heftier £199 set-up cost for the 4K-ready product (and don’t forget, you’ll need a 4K TV as well – here are some of the best TV deals going right now if you’re in the market for a new set).

