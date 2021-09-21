 large image

Sky could be set to launch its own smart TV

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sky is getting ready to launch its own smart TV range, according to fresh reports.

The UK broadcaster is expected to announce its move into the precarious TV hardware market next month, says the Financial Times.

Sky already makes set top boxes as part of its extensive UK broadband offering. We found the impressive Sky Q box to be “The most powerful and fully featured system for premium content” in our 9 out of 10 review.

Even so, making Sky-branded television sets would reflect the company’s shift in ambition to become a leading content gatekeeper or aggregator, rather than a mere broadcaster.

As Sky pivots to cater more to the Netflix-and-chill generation, the company is said to be reinvesting savings from lower sport investment rights into its technology and content arms.

This all chimes with reports from across the pond. Sky was purchased by Comcast three years ago, and the US media group has been widely tipped to launch its own smart TV range in its native America.

According to an earlier report from Protocol, Comcast has signed a deal with TV manufacturer HiSense to produce two models under the XClass brand.

By controlling the means of viewing content, Comcast and its Sky subsidiary will gain leverage in negotiations with streaming platforms such as Netflix, which pays handsomely to have its own dedicated button on remote controls.

In terms of the likely launch of Sky’s smart TV initiative, the UK broadcasting giant has teased a launch event for October 7. Apparently, “Something magical is coming”. It could well be rectangular.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
