Sky Broadband introduces even faster speeds with new Gigafast tier

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sky has introduced a new broadband package called Gigafast, which will become the company’s fastest option yet.

Gigafast will deliver download speeds up to 900MB/s, which is 5x faster than the standard ‘Superfast’ offering, and 80% speedier than the next-best Sky Broadband package, Ultrafast Plus.

Sky is also promising a speed guarantee of 600MB/s, and will provide customers with credit if they can prove their internet speeds have dropped below that threshold.

Those are blistering speeds when you consider that Google Stadia only requires download speeds of 35MB/s for streaming games via the cloud at a 4K resolution.

The Gigafast tier will cost £55 per month of an 18-month contract with a £10 activation fee. It will be available for both new and existing Sky customers from today, so you don’t have to worry about missing out because you’re currently with a rival company.

Sky Gigafast will also be available with Broadband Boost, which is a £5/month subscription service that helps to ensure you have internet coverage throughout your entire home, so you don’t get any unwelcome dark sports in certain rooms. This is achieved via frequent engineer visits and daily speed checks on your line.

The one sticking point for Gigafast is that it’s only available via full fibre (FTTP) broadband, and so it’s currently not available in every location in the UK. Sky says it hopes to make FTTP available to 25 million homes by 2026, so you may have to wait a few years if your home is not in the coverage area.

The Trusted Take

It’s great to see Sky Broadband offering even faster Wi-Fi download speeds, especially in an age where cloud-streaming technology is demanding more and more speeds from our routers.

However, the more exciting news is that Sky is making a big effort to roll out fibre broadband to more homes. It can be incredibly frustrating living in an area where internet speeds are limited, as I know full well growing up in North Wales, so it’s important that companies such as Sky don’t leave these customers behind.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
