Sky deals up early Black Friday fire sale featuring free 43-inch LG 4K TV

Sky is getting in on the Black Friday deals action early, unveiling one of the very best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far in the form of a great value Sky Q package that comes with a free 43-inch LG 4K TV.

The UK pay TV provider has just sent its Black Friday 2018 offers page live, and the first deal to break over is a tasty one indeed.

For just £55 a month over 18 months, you’ll get a bundle that includes Sky Entertainment – which features over 300 channels including heavy-hitters Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central, and MTV, plus the full Sky Cinema line-up – and the new Sky Ultimate On Demand add-on, netting you Sky Box Sets and Netflix streaming as well.

In terms of hardware, you’ll get the 4K-ready 2TB Sky Q box with multi-room support, and the aforementioned free 43-inch LG Ultra HD TV worth £399. You’ll have to shell out £9.95 for delivery of the TV, and the 2TB Sky Q box comes with an installation fee of £75, but without this Black Friday deal you’d pay £65 a month for the same bundle and not get a free telly thrown in, so this represents a clear bargain.

Over the course of the 18-month contract, that means you’ll save a total of £180 on your TV package and get a top-notch 43-inch Ultra HD telly to enjoy all that content on for nothing!

Additionally, Sky has price slashed its excellent Sky Soundbox soundbar by up to £79 for existing customers, bringing its price down from £299 to just £220.

Looking forward to Black Friday? Be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to Black Friday shopping tips for all the expert advice you need to make the most of the year’s must-watch sales event.

Seen any great Black Friday bargains? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.