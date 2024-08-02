Sky adds six new free channels for Stream and Glass customers

Sky subscribers with access to the Glass TV and Stream will get a boost this week as the British broadcaster has added six new channels at no extra cost.

From July 30th onwards, Sky TV customers can enjoy six new Sky FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channels.

Those six channels include Emergency 24/7, which features series such as as Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER, Stop Search Seize and others.

Horror fans will have the choice of Pick Paranormal, a channel that features shows such as Most Haunted, which investigates “all things supernatural.”

Art aficianados can watch Sky Artist of The Year, where viewers can catch up the Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artists of the Year programmes.

Sports fans will be able to enjoy the Sky Sports Stories channel. On this FAST channel you’ll be able to view documentaries from EFL Rivalries to Her Huddle. Sky Sports Classics will jump back into the archives to show Premier League Icons and Premier League Legends.

And the last channel is Sky Sports Vault, which revisits sporting events from yesteryear that includes darts, EFL, and boxing content (30 Years of The PDC World Darts Championship and Fight Night).

The Sky FAST channels are available on Glass and Stream through the Xumo Play app, that offers over 70 additional (and free) streaming channels such as Dateline, Reuters, and American Classics.

As you can likely tell by its omission from the announcement, Sky Q customers won’t (yet) gain access to these channels. But we asked Sky about whether they’ll be available on Sky Q and they confirmed that these channels will arrive on the set-top box later in the year, as well as being integrated into the Stream and Glass TV Guide.