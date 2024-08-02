Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky adds six new free channels for Stream and Glass customers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Sky subscribers with access to the Glass TV and Stream will get a boost this week as the British broadcaster has added six new channels at no extra cost.

From July 30th onwards, Sky TV customers can enjoy six new Sky FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming Television) channels.

Those six channels include Emergency 24/7, which features series such as as Highway Cops, Air Ambulance ER, Stop Search Seize and others.

Horror fans will have the choice of Pick Paranormal, a channel that features shows such as Most Haunted, which investigates “all things supernatural.”

Art aficianados can watch Sky Artist of The Year, where viewers can catch up the Portrait Artist of the Year and Landscape Artists of the Year programmes.

Sports fans will be able to enjoy the Sky Sports Stories channel. On this FAST channel you’ll be able to view documentaries from EFL Rivalries to Her Huddle. Sky Sports Classics will jump back into the archives to show Premier League Icons and Premier League Legends.

And the last channel is Sky Sports Vault, which revisits sporting events from yesteryear that includes darts, EFL, and boxing content (30 Years of The PDC World Darts Championship and Fight Night).

The Sky FAST channels are available on Glass and Stream through the Xumo Play app, that offers over 70 additional (and free) streaming channels such as Dateline, Reuters, and American Classics.

As you can likely tell by its omission from the announcement, Sky Q customers won’t (yet) gain access to these channels. But we asked Sky about whether they’ll be available on Sky Q and they confirmed that these channels will arrive on the set-top box later in the year, as well as being integrated into the Stream and Glass TV Guide.

You might like…

Google Pixel 9 rumors: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 9 rumors: Everything we know so far

Lewis Painter 35 mins ago
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Everything we know so far

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Sonos App Controversy: What happened and is it being fixed?

Sonos App Controversy: What happened and is it being fixed?

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Could the early Pixel 9 launch be about to backfire for Google?

Could the early Pixel 9 launch be about to backfire for Google?

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Google Chrome lets you chat with search history to recover pages

Google Chrome lets you chat with search history to recover pages

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Twitter for Mac loss makes us grateful for iPhone mirroring

Twitter for Mac loss makes us grateful for iPhone mirroring

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words