Here’s all of the 4K UHD content coming to Sky Q in October 2018

Sky has revealed the 4K UltraHD content coming to Sky Q subscribers in October. The list features a host of UHD movie premieres, along with classic Marvel and DC superhero flicks, high-end TV series and sports.

Those with the requisite subscriptions will see the content roll out through the month of October on Sky Cinema, Sky Store and Sky Entertainment, as well as Sky Sports content like the ongoing Premier League and F1 4K broadcasts.

In terms of 4K movie premieres, here’s what Sky Cinema will offer:

Downsizing – 5th October

Roman J. Israel, Esq – 18th October

15:17 To Paris – 19th October

Fifty Shades Freed – 26th October

Phantom Thread – 28th October

The overall movie library will be boosted by the Christopher Nolan collection un 4K, including all three instalments of the The Dark Knight saga, along with The Prestige and Dunkirk.

For Marvel fans taking a little downtime from playing the Spider-Man game on PS4, there’s a chance to catch up with Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2, Spider-Man 1, 2 and 3, and Spider-Man Homecoming movies.

Patient Zero is coming to the Sky Store on October 22, while the Sky Entertainment line-up will be boosted by the following 4K releases:

Jamestown S1&S2 boxset

Ray Donovan S6

Good Doctor S2

Reluctant Landlord

Landscape Artist of the Year

Sally4ever

Space’s Deepest Secrets [Discovery]

NASA’s Greatest Missions [Discovery]

Above & Beyond: Nasa’s Journey to Tomorrow [Discovery]

All of this is added to the existing content sitting in Sky’s 4K line-up, which will remain available during the month of October.

Sky Cinema

Final Score (UHD Premiere)

The Disaster Artist (UHD Premiere)

Murder On The Orient Express (UHD Premiere)

Daddy’s Home 2 (UHD Premiere)

All The Money In The World (UHD Premiere)

Battle of the Sexes (UHD Premiere)

2001: Space Odyssey

Sky Store

Deadpool 2 (UHD Premiere)

Sky Entertainment

Discovery of Witches

Karl Pilkington – Sick Of It

SWAT

Will any of this encourage you to upgrade to Sky Q's Ultra HD offerings?