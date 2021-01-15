Skullcandy’s Jib True are cheap and cheerful wireless earbuds

Skullcandy’s latest Jib true wireless earbuds are very affordable and look to bring a range of decent features for the money.

Lifestyle audio brand Skullcandy has announced its latest true wireless earbud in Jib True. Priced affordably and featuring a decent spec, the Jib True headphones aim to make true wireless listening very accessible.

Skullcandy says the Jib True are easy-to-use earbuds with a “quality sound performance”, and the feature spec is quite promising for its incredibly cheap asking price. Battery stamina is 22 hours in total, with six hours available in the earbuds. Operation is via on-board buttons that allows for control over calls, playback, volume control and activating any smartphone assistants.

They’re sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating, which should make these a good match for more active lifestyles. The earbuds can be used independently, so either earbud can be used on its own. There are dual microphone set-ups that Skullcandy says will make for cleaner, clearer call quality. For getting the right noise isolating fit, the earbuds come with S, M and L ear gels. Wireless connectivity is Bluetooth 5.0, and while there’s no mention of codec support, it would seem as if the earbuds only feature support for SBC. They come in two colour options: a rather plain-looking black option and a more colourful blue version with red and yellow adornments.

Jessica Klodnicki, CMO of Skullcandy said: “For those looking to try out true wireless earbuds for the first time and at an affordable price, Jib True is it. We’ve packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can’t wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back!”

The Jib True wireless earbuds will be available to purchase exclusively on the Skullcandy website for £39.99/€49.99/$29.99. If you lose or break an earbud, Skullcandy say they’ll replace it at a discounted price.