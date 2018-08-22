Nobody wants to lose their brand-new noise-cancelling headphones. The good news is that, thanks to a partnership with Bluetooth tracking specialists Tile, that risk is considerably diminished with Skullcandy’s upcoming Venue cans.

Available to pre-order from Skullcandy.co.uk today, the Venue headphones come with built-in Tile technology. The company is a little vague about how this works on its headphones, but with other Tile products, it works in two ways.

Firstly, when you’re in Bluetooth range, you can make the device play a chirpy jingle, helping you find it around the house.

If it’s out of range, the app marks its last known location on a map, so you can go on a daring rescue mission. If you still can’t find it, you can report a Tile as missing, at which point Tile’s network of owners form a passive Bluetooth search party. If anyone goes past your device, their location will be pinged to your app so you can track it down.

That’s some solid peace of mind for those worried about theft – the question is whether the headphones are worth stealing in the first place.

Obviously, it’s hard to be too definite without yet hearing how they sound, but on paper, the features look pretty strong at least.

As well as active noise-cancelling technology, the Venture headphones have a long 24-hour battery life, which can be topped up at a moment’s notice: a 10-minute charge gives you five hours extra battery life, the company claims. On top of that, the headphones plug into whatever virtual assistant your phone uses too.

The Skullcandy Venue headphones will go on sale on October 1 2018 with an RRP of £149.99.

