Skullcandy Mod are a true wireless for both work and play

Skullcandy has unleashed its latest true wireless in the Mod, which the company says is packed with premium features and “perfect for work- or play-from-anywhere”.

Skullcandy describes the target market for their latest wireless earphones as “audio enthusiasts seeking a premium, work-horse bud that won’t break the bank”, and it boasts a number of new features.

One of those new features is the Clear Voice Smart Mic technology that utilises artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice on calls, for clear voice quality. There’s also an adjustable Stay-Aware mode to help users change the amount of noise they can hear for awareness of what is around them.

Just like on the Skullcandy Push Active true wireless, they feature built-in Tile technology, so users can ‘ring’ either earbud for their last known location in case they go missing. Water resistance is a tough IP55 to protect against sweat, dust and water, ensuring these earphones can be used for workouts or in wet weather conditions.

Battery life is 34 hours in total, with a claimed 7 hours in each earphone. Fast charging (10 minutes for two hours) and wireless charging are also supported whenever you need to top the battery up.

Wireless connectivity is Bluetooth 5.2 (no mention of what codecs the Mod uses) and there’s multi-point pairing, so you can pair the earphones to multiple devices at once. If you want customisation then the Mod features that through the Skullcandy app, offering uses the ability to adjust the control set-up or change the EQ presets.

Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy said: “Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalise their audio experience to best suit their listening styles. Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, coupled with Skullcandy App compatibility, pack the tech, freedom and customisation our fans demand into a sleek, accessible, pocket-sized form factor.”

The Skullcandy Mod is on sale now for $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / CAD$79.99.