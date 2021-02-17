Skullcandy expands Hesh family with affordable ANC headphone

Skullcandy’s Hesh headphone range is its best-selling selling product line, and the series is expanding with the introduction of the Hesh ANC and Hesh Evo.

Skullcandy’s Hesh family of headphones is getting bigger and upgraded. The audio brand has introduced the Hesh ANC and the Hesh Evo, the former boasting active noise cancellation while the latter is touted for those who “aren’t ready to make the jump to” noise cancellation, with the Evo aiming to have a “refined sound” and a “host of must-have features”.

Both the Hesh ANC and Hesh Evo will support Tile, which can track the last known whereabouts of the headphones through an app, so if you lose them you can find out where you last left them. You can expect the usual features from a pair of headphones that includes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and collapsible designs, with both headphones using 40mm drivers for the audio.

As people are working from home and attending school remotely, the Hesh ANC (£120/€130) aims to bring ANC technology to more accessible prices. Battery life is 22 hours with ANC on, and with its Rapid Charge functionality the headphones receive a 3-hour battery boost from a 10-minute charge. They also have an ambient mode that deactivates ANC so the listener can be more aware of what’s around them. Available in True Black finish, the Hesh ANC is available at select retailers and the Skullcandy website from the February 17th.

The Hesh Evo offer a simpler experience for those not fussed with active noise cancellation. Battery life gets bumped up over the Hesh ANC to 36 hours, and Rapid Charge delivers the same boost with three hours extra playback from a 10-minute charge. Also included is a travel case for portability and a USB-C charging cable. The Hesh Evo come in True Black as well as a ‘92 Blue finish and cost £89.99 (€100). They’ll also be available in select retailers and the Skullcandy site from February 17th.