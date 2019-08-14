This sketchy iPhone 11 rumour has us green with envy

The 2019 iPhone models will be available in a fetching matte green, according to an alleged employee at Apple’s Foxconn manufacturing plant.

The somewhat sketchy rumour, which we’re taking with a hefty punch of salt right now, suggests the iPhone colour wheel will be expanded with an all-new dark green shade in the next few weeks.

The information was initially published a Chinese Q&A site Zhihu last month, but was re-published by the Slashleaks leak site (via MacRumors). So, we’re certainly not talking about a take-it-to-the-bank leak, but the information is definitely worth considering.

Apple launched a range of colours for the iPhone XR range, but the XS and XS Max devices offered the now-rather-bland Space Gray, Silver and Gold options. A British racing green-style iPhone 11 would be lush, in our humble opinion, so we hope the information is correct.

Interestingly, the alleged factory worker said the word ‘iPhone’ will be removed from the rear of the device with the Apple logo standing alone, moving forward. According to the source, Apple now believes the logo is recognisable enough without adding the extra word to proceedings. If true, this may be one of the only distinguishing factors between the 2017 and 2018 models.

The company is planning on debuting a triple-lens camera inside a new square array, but the overall design is likely to remain the same, according to previous reports. There have been suggestions Apple will ditch the pressure-sensitive 3D Touch technology, which could result in a slightly thinner display, but beyond that we’re looking at a very similar form factor.

We’re only three weeks away from the likely iPhone 11 launch, so it won’t be long before we find out for sure whether one of the most mysterious iPhone rumours of recent times comes to fruition. What are you hoping for with the iPhone 11? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

