Skateboarding franchise OlliOlli bundled up and coming to Nintendo Switch as OlliOlli: Switch Stance

Challenging skateboarding game OlliOlli and its rock-hard sequel are coming to Switch, developer Roll 7 has announced.

OlliOlli and sequel OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood are being bundled up into a package called OlliOlli: Switch Stance, bringing the games to Nintendo’s hybrid console, to let you perfect your runs on the skateboarding title on the move.

It’s a solid wedge of content there, with the two games throwing up 50 stages and 250 different challenges for players to dig into. The second game also comes packaged up with the split screen Combo Rush, which can support up to four players on a single console.

It’s not the first time OlliOlli has appeared on a Nintendo console, as the original game appeared on PC, PS4, PS4, 3DS, Wii U and Xbox One after its release on the PlayStation Vita in January 2014. However, OlliOlli 2 was less travelled, appearing on PS4, the PlayStation Vita and Xbox One, so this is one of the first opportunities for scores of people to play the game.

It’s worth it, we reviewed both of the games positively here at Trusted Reviews, although I’m personally so bad at it that I had to go and have an angry lay down. What finer recommendation is there?

Okay, how about former games editor Sam Loveridge’s stellar recommendation? Writing about OlliOlli2, she said: “If you enjoyed the original OlliOlli, then this sequel is an absolute must-have. For those who didn’t play the original, OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood is the better of the two beasts and will have you kickflipping and grinding all day long. Multiple modes, lots of replayability and a wicked soundtrack create a perfectly addictive little combo.”

Prepare yourself, OlliOlli: Switch Stance is due out for the Nintendo Switch on February 14th.

