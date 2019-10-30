Here are six new Pixar shorts that will launch with Disney Plus

Disney Plus is here for all your post-Halloween cute animation needs, with six new Pixar shorts to binge when the big mouse lands on November 12.

Titles coming to the streaming service include Float, Purl, Kitbull, Smash and Grab, Wind and Loop.

Float is the story of a father who discovers that his son is different and tries to hide it to protect him from the world, while Purl follows an earnest ball of yarn struggling to fit in in a male-driven workplace.

Kitbull showcases the unlikely connection between a stray kitten and a pitbull and Smash and Grab the relationship between two antiquated robots willing to risk everything for freedom and each other.

Wind is a magical realism short about a grandmother and her grandson trapped in an endless chasm trying to reach a better life, while Loop follows a non-verbal, autistic girl and a chatty boy as they learn to understand each other while partnered on a canoeing trip.

“Six incredible new storytellers. Six new sparks of creativity”, writes Disney in a tweet showing off the poster for Float.

The short is a part of Disney’s new SparkShorts programme, inviting newer artists to experiment with innovative storytelling techniques and groundbreaking production methods.

“The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows”, explains Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris.

“These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare”.

Alongside Pixar, Disney Plus will also house content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Fox.

The streaming service is set to launch on November 12 in the US and costs users $6.99 a month. Though we’re seeing a similar price over here, we’re not expecting Disney Plus to land in the UK until early 2020. This means that if you’re looking forward to Pixar’s latest shorts, you’re going to have to hold out a little longer than our friends across the pond.

