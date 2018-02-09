Six Nations Fixtures 2018: Full Six Nations schedule and TV channel guide

It’s now February, which means rugby fans are on cloud nine as the 2018 Six Nations is in full swing. Our guide tells you everything you need you to know about the Six Nations 2018 fixtures list, and the schedule for all the home nations, including England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

In 2018, the Six Nations rugby kicked off on Saturday, February 3 and finishes on Saturday, March 3. In between these dates, there’s a glut of high-profile matches to look forward to, including the always exciting England vs Ireland clash, which marks the culmination of the tournament and could well be a decider.

Eddie Jones’ England side are currently favourites to win the tournament, followed by Ireland, with longer odds available on Scotland, Wales and France. As usual, Italy are rank outsiders and tipped to collect the ‘wooden spoon’.

There’s already been a handful of vintage moments, from Wales’ surprising rout of Scotland, to Johnny Sexton’s last second drop goal against France – instantly one of Irish rugby’s finest hours.

Now that you’ve got a basic idea of what to expect from this year’s tournament, let’s take a look at fixtures list for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The host nations are listed first and, as you can see, terrestrial channels the BBC and ITV will be showing all the matches, so you’ll be able to live stream the matches wherever you are using their apps (BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub).

England Six Nation Fixtures and TV Schedule 2018: All you need to know

Italy v England: Sunday, February 4, 3pm GMT – ITV

England v Wales: Saturday, February 10, 4.45pm GMT – ITV

Scotland v England: Saturday, February 24, 4.45pm GMT – BBC

France v England: Saturday, March 10, 4.45pm GMT – BBC

England v Ireland: Saturday, March 17, 2.45pm GMT – ITV

Ireland Six Nations Fixtures and TV Schedule 2018: All you need to know

France v Ireland: Saturday, February 3, 4.45pm GMT – BBC

Ireland v Italy: Saturday, February 10, 2.15pm GMT – ITV

Ireland v Wales: Saturday, February 24, 2.15pm GMT – BBC

Ireland v Scotland: Saturday, March 10, 2.15pm GMT – ITV

England v Ireland: Saturday, March 17, 2.45pm GMT – ITV

Wales Six Nations Fixtures and TV Schedule 2018: All you need to know

Wales v Scotland: Saturday, February 3, 2.15pm GMT – BBC

England v Wales: Saturday, February 10, 4.45pm GMT – ITV

Ireland v Wales: Saturday, February 24, 2.15pm GMT –BBC

Wales v Italy: Sunday, March 11, 3pm GMT – BBC

Wales v France: Saturday, March 17, 5pm GMT – BBC

Scotland Six Nations Fixtures and TV Schedule 2018: All you need to know

Wales v Scotland: Saturday, February 3, 2.15pm GMT – BBC

Scotland v France: Sunday, February 11, 3pm GMT – BBC

Scotland v England: Saturday, February 24, 4.45pm GMT – BBC

Ireland v Scotland: Saturday, March 10, 2.15pm GMT – ITV

Italy v Scotland: Saturday, March 17, 12.30pm GMT – ITV

There you have it! Whoever you’re supporting, enjoy the rugby.

