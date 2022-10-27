 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Siri upgrade could change the way we use Apple TV forever

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple TV media player is about to receive an update that would allow Siri to recognise individual users’ voices, enabling content to be tailored to the commands.

The ‘Recognise My Voice’ feature will make it easy to switch Apple TV profiles, play the user’s personal playlists and receive video recommendations in line with their viewing habits.

It’s a feature that already exists on the HomePod speaker, and it’s great to see Apple is bringing it to tvOS devices within the first beta of tvOS 16.2. It was first spotted by Sigmund Judge (via 9to5Mac)

Because the user’s voice will almost certainly be tied to a companion iPhone, where Siri voice controls have already been established, the voice will be identified automatically without going through a set-up process.

In the release notes, Apple said: “Siri can recognise your voice to switch profiles, play your music or give personalised video recommendations. If your Apple TV is in your home or added to your home later, your Siri voice profile from your iPhone will be associated with your home so Siri can recognise your voice on this Apple TV and any current or future Siri-enabled devices in your home.”

Apple also says Siri on Apple TV is getting a redesign and users will simply be able to ask “Siri what should I watch” and receive tailored recommendations for what to watch. “The more compact design of Siri on Apple TV allows users to quickly view results without leaving the action onscreen,” Apple says.

The feature doesn’t seem to be functional at present, but there’s plenty of time to get it sorted before Apple launches tvOS 16.2 in the weeks and months to come.

You might like…

Apple TV 4K (2022) vs Apple TV 4K (2021): What are the key differences?

Apple TV 4K (2022) vs Apple TV 4K (2021): What are the key differences?

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Apple TV 4K (2022) gets A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ and a price cut

Apple TV 4K (2022) gets A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ and a price cut

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.